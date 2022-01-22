WhatsApp tests feature to transfer conversations from Android to iOS

Faced with so many well-established technologies, mainly involving cloud storage, it is difficult to understand how the Whatsapp does not yet have a consolidated system for migrating conversation history between Android and iOS.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, it was found in the iOS test version, 22.2.74, the possibility of transferring from Apple systems to Samsung and Google devices. However, the tool does not favor the reverse path, Android to iPhone.

In this sense, the platform is developing a functionality that allows the transfer of conversation files from an Android device to an iOS device. Beforehand, to use the migration tool, it is necessary to download the “Move to iOS” application.

In practice, the Whatsapp asks for permission to import chat history before starting the process. The messenger also advises that the cell phone must be kept unblocked to complete the operation.

It is worth noting that the tool does not yet have a release date set, but it should gradually reach users who participate in the beta version of the Whatsapp. So citizens should keep an eye out for new messenger updates.

Learn how to clean yours and avoid crashes

Often, users of Whatsapp complain that the app is crashing. However, the most common reason can be the accumulation of conversations and shared files.

In this case, the platform itself provides options to speed up cleaning of both the application and the device. The possibility helps to free up space on both storage media.

See the steps to clean it through the app below:

On Android:

Like Whatsapp open, tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner and select Settings; Go to the Storage and Data option; Then choose “Manage Storage”; Tap “Frequently forwarded” or “Larger than 5 MB” or select a specific conversation. Select the media you want to erase and tap Erase.

On iPhone:

Also with the messenger open, tap on Settings; Then choose the “Storage and data” option; Go to the Manage Storage menu”; Tap “Frequently forwarded” or “Larger than 5 MB” or select a specific conversation; Select the media you want to erase and tap Erase.

To help unlock the app, you can also clear old chats. Just select a chat you want to delete, go to the contact’s profile (at the top of the screen) and scroll down until you find the “Clear Chat” option. By selecting the option, all text messages, videos and photos from that conversation will be deleted from the platform and cell phone.