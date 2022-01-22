Why Bitcoin keeps falling in the view of these three experts

Liquidations by risk-averse investors appear to be at the heart of the answer to the question, “Why did Bitcoin plummet this time?”. The main cryptocurrency on the market operates down 9.49% on Friday afternoon (21).

THE Bitcoin Portal talked to experts to try to understand what is motivating this devaluation. Some points are cited by different people: risk aversion, players not used to the volatility of the crypto market, high interest rates and inflation.

“We are seeing this movement in the crypto market very much in line with this settlement of futures contracts. More than US$ 500 million were settled in the last 24 hours and this ends up bringing the spot price down”, says Henrique Teixeira, country manager at Ripio in Brazil.

The executive listed the reasons for the drops in both the first week of the year and this Friday (21): high interest rates and inflation, making fixed income investments more attractive.

“I prefer to stay at home in my pajamas and have my money invested in a lower risk product, since the interest rate is higher. We see this migration taking place not only here in Brazil, but in several countries around the world and also on the stock exchanges.”

Buyers who don’t understand

For analyst Marcel Pechman, Bitcoin was unlucky for the ETF to have been approved precisely at a time when the Fed began to put fear in the market saying it will raise interest rates.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people got into the ETF woohoo and got unlucky, that’s how it is. Whoever enters without understanding what they are buying ends up capitulating in the first drop of 30% to 60%, and that is what is happening”, he says.

Pechman recalls that between November 11 and January 5, the MSCI China stock index dropped 15%, its lowest level since May 2020. “This did not happen in Bitcoin, for example, we are 337% above that date”, highlights.

The analyst makes a broader diagnosis of the moment. “When you inject $12 trillion in 18 months [se referindo aos pacotes de estímulos dos EUA durante a pandemia], this outweighs any supply-demand effort or impact across all assets. We’re talking about increasing the monetary base by 40%, so any other number disappears close to that: vaccine companies’ revenue over the last 18 months was $0.5 trillion. So when you throw real interest rates around the world into negative, encouraging companies to leverage, you distort absolutely everything. Just look at the graph of Bitcoin versus corn, or S&P500 stocks versus US real estate: everything going in sync.”

Chinese new year

For Fabrício Tota, director of new business at Mercado Bitcoin, the drop is still an extension of the risk aversion trend, which is verified not only in the crypto market, but in other sectors as well.

“This one was specifically driven by Asia and was quite expressive and perhaps has more room for decline. Nothing changes in the long-term rationale, but this short-term will have a more nervous moment”, he says.

The executive points out that there will be less volume in the market, as the Chinese New Year is approaching, which is the main holiday in the country, and this affects negotiations negatively. “In terms of capital, China is very relevant in the crypto world, even with the bans.”