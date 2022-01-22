Why do we have trouble pooping when we travel? – 01/21/2022

A famous study published in 1978 in Switzerland reported that 14% of people who traveled to tropical areas complained that they could not go to the bathroom, and half of them continued to have constipation after they returned to their normal routine.

More than 43 years have passed since the research and, since then, a lot has changed when it comes to travel. However, one thing seems to remain the same: many people have difficulty pooping when they are out and about — a condition known as traveler’s constipation. Does it happen to you?

According to the American Gastroenterological Association, it is considered normal to poop three times a day to three times a week. Going to the bathroom less than this minimum frequency sets up a condition of constipation, which is marked by infrequent bowel movements or having dry or hard stools, which make the evacuation process very difficult (in this text, I explain in more detail the signs and causes of constipation). And, in the case of traveler’s constipation, obviously, the low frequency of trips to the bathroom is punctual and happens when the person is away from home for a period.

The reasons why someone has difficulty going to the bathroom when traveling are unclear, but these factors may contribute to it:

– Dietary changes Traveler’s constipation usually happens due to food choices, because when they are out on a walk, people tend to stop eating fruits and vegetables and end up ingesting less fiber. The fiber substance has a number of benefits for your body and especially for the digestive process, adding bulk and softening the stool – which facilitates intestinal transit.

– dehydration It’s natural to reduce your water intake when you’re out and about, and hydration is imperative, as water helps food move through your digestive system and makes it easier to evacuate. Add to that the fact that, in very hot places, we sweat more, which makes the body dehydrate.

– Increased alcohol intake. Vacations and travel often involve drinking more alcohol than usual, however alcohol can lead to dehydration, triggering the entire process mentioned above.

– Increased anxiety Some people are more anxious when they go on vacation — because they have to do all the travel planning, because they are worried about getting to their destination well, etc. And anxiety and stress can get in the way of your bowel routine—either increasing or decreasing the frequency you go to the bathroom.

– Lack of movement On vacation, we stop training and generally spend more time lying and sitting, reducing the level of daily movement. This decrease in daily physical activity tends to reduce bowel movements—see here for exercises and foods that help reduce constipation.

time change Many people have the habit of always going to the bathroom at the same time (when waking up, after lunch or at the end of the day, before taking a shower, for example). When traveling, it is common to wake up later, change meal times, etc. This influences intestinal flow. And the condition can get worse when you go to a place with another time zone.

How to prevent traveler constipation

In addition to avoiding the habits described above, these tips can help:

If you feel like pooping, don’t delay and go to the bathroom right away;

Limit consumption of alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which cause dehydration;

Consider adding probiotics to your diet, which are present in foods like plain yogurt and kefir.

And something very important: always seek medical help if you have blood in your stool.

