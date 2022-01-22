With 82 deaths in January, deaths from Covid are again ‘frequent’ in Fortaleza, says city hall | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza reported that, in the first 20 days of January alone, 82 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded. The numbers are the highest since July 2021, so deaths from the coronavirus were once again considered as “frequent events”. The prefecture also stressed that the increase in confirmed cases of the disease this month was “explosive”.

The data are contained in an epidemiological bulletin released this Friday (21) by the municipality. The last bulletin before that was released on January 7. He already brought the information that Fortaleza recorded an accelerated increase in cases of Covid-19. At the time, however, the occurrence of deaths was still classified as “relatively rare”.

According to the ministry, the daily deaths result from the third wave of the pandemic in Fortaleza, which is caused, in short, by the ômicron variant. Between the 14th and 20th of January, 36 deaths were registered, the other 46 occurred between the 1st and the 13th of January.

Deaths by Covid-19 per month in Fortaleza *Numbers considered up to 01/20/22 Source: Municipal Health Department

“The decrease in fatalities had been sustainable, boosted by the vaccination of a large contingent of the population. However, the introduction of a new highly transmissible variant that, even less aggressive, has the potential to cause severe cases, especially in unvaccinated patients or those with incomplete immunization, caused a new increase in daily deaths”, says the bulletin.

In addition, cases confirmed by the disease, unlike previous waves, according to the prefecture, were considered “explosive”. “In mid-December 2021, with the introduction of the new ômicron variant, the third epidemic wave begins in Fortaleza. Especially in the first two weeks of 2022, there is a substantial increase in new daily cases that was not gradual”, he says.

The number of cases is even the highest since May 2021, although the month has not yet been finalized. According to the prefecture, the contamination rates now show an “upward slope”, which must be monitored by the health authorities.

2 of 2 Covid-19 tests are carried out in drive-thru at Hospital Geral de Fortaleza. — Photo: Publicity/Sesa Covid-19 tests are carried out in a drive-thru at Hospital Geral de Fortaleza. — Photo: Publicity/Sesa

In addition, the city hall also stated that the current positivity rate for exams carried out in Fortaleza in the public network is 56%. That is, for every 100 tests for the detection of the coronavirus, more than half are positive..

This data even makes the Health Department itself question the number of cases, suggesting the existence of underreporting. “It is possible that the data are greatly underestimated, given the proportion of positivity of almost 60% in reference laboratories”, considers the bulletin.