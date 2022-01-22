With Covid sequelae, Elizangela has already compared vaccination to rape

Elizangela, 67, was once again one of the most talked about topics on social media. The former global is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Guapimirim hospital, in Baixada Fluminense, due to complications from Covid-19. Since the news of the famous’s hospitalization was published by the press, netizens have rescued the actress’s old publications, where she condemns health safety measures and even compares mandatory vaccination to rape.

In December 2020, Elizangela posted an image of an arm being vaccinated with the words: “Forcible penetration without consent…is rape.” In the caption, he wrote: “My body, my rules”. In March 2021, Elizangela again criticized the health security measures adopted in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and mocked: Starting tomorrow, everything will be closed in Rio de Janeiro. Only the potholes in the streets will remain open.”

In November 2021, Elizangela returned to address the topic. “General released, pandemic is a farce, Doria left it in the square. Let’s come dance, don’t stay at home anymore, hypocrisy packs”, joked the actress, wearing a carnival mask. The artist’s manager cannot say if she really refused the vaccine.