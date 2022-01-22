With Russian Troops Surrounding Ukraine, US Vows to Respond to Putin’s Demands

You United States agreed this Friday, 21, to respond in writing to the demands of the Russia on the impasse with NATO in Ukraine, advancing one of the points that have stalled negotiations on the European crisis in recent weeks. The agreement keeps diplomatic channels open between the blocs at a time of heightened tensions, with the movement of Russian troops on the outskirts of the border and the shipment of weapons to Kiev by NATO member countries.

At a hastily scheduled meeting in Geneva, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, that the United States would provide written responses to Russia’s demands that the West reduce its military presence in Eastern Europe next week.

Lavrov described the conversations as “a useful and honest discussion”, while Blinken called them “direct, professional” and “non-controversial”. Both also agreed to schedule a new conversation after the official response from the US government and left open the possibility of a new conversation between the presidents. Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

“We anticipate that we will be able to share our concerns and ideas with Russia in more detail and in writing next week,” Blinken said. “We didn’t expect any breakthroughs to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clearer path in terms of understanding each other’s concerns.”

Lavrov, addressing the media separately after the meeting, echoed Russia’s denials that it had plans to attack Russia. Ukraine and said the country would wait for a written response from the United States next week before deciding on next steps. Putin warned that Russia would take unspecified “military-technical” actions to ensure its security if the West did not agree to his demands.

“I can’t say whether or not we’re on the right track,” Lavrov said. “We will understand this when we have the American answer on paper for all points of our proposals.”

Russia’s demands include a legally binding suspension of the expansion of the nato eastward and the withdrawal of alliance troops from countries such as Poland and Baltic nations that used to be aligned with or part of the Soviet Union. Both the US and NATO allies have already dismissed these demands as unfounded.

The resumption of talks comes at a time when tensions continued to mount in and around Ukraine. As Russia continues to deploy troops, armor and advanced anti-aircraft systems to Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, putting a growing force within reach of Kiev, Estonia, latvia and Lithuania confirmed on Friday the deployment of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. The US State Department also approved a US$ 200 million package to assist the military defense of the eastern European country.

What to expect next week?

The US written response to Russian demands is the most relevant point in the diplomatic field. According to experts, a formal rejection of Russian requests could provide Putin and his allies with a pretext to press ahead with the “unspecified” military response he has previously threatened.

Tatiana Stanovaya, head of political analysis firm R.Politik, said Moscow needed a written response from the US “as branded evidence” of a refusal to provide security guarantees to Russia. “This is partly a trap, of course, because any written response will be used to discredit the US negotiating position.”

Russia has had around 100,000 troops a short distance from Ukraine’s eastern border since November, despite insisting it has no intention of invading the country. Last week, the Kremlin began deploying troops to Belarus to participate in what it calls “joint exercises” until February 20.

As Belarus borders Ukraine, this opens up a new front for a possible Russian attack and ensures that the diplomatic negotiations over the next few weeks take place in a context of an ongoing show of Russian military force.

Also next week, Russia’s parliament will hold consultations on a proposed appeal to Putin to recognize two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. This would be a major escalation in the current context, which would kill diplomatic efforts and could serve as a legal pretext for Putin to send troops to “protect” the Russians in Ukraine.

Officially, the Kremlin has reacted coldly to the parliamentary proposal so far, but it increases Putin’s available options and keeps the West in doubt about his true intentions.

Tensions remain high in and around the breakaway regions, where the United States has said Russia is planning acts of provocation to create a pretext for an invasion. Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to forcibly retake the areas, which Kiev denies.

The United States and its allies banded together to project unity after President Joe Biden caused consternation in Kiev by saying an invasion of Ukraine would be a disaster for Moscow, but a “small incursion” could lead to a “fight” between Western allies. about how to respond.

The French and German foreign ministers are expected to visit eastern Ukraine in yet another show of solidarity with Kiev. French President Emmanuel Macron said the European Union, which has been largely sidelined by the crisis, must open its own diplomatic path with Moscow.

And Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to bring the Ukrainian and Russian presidents together and plans to visit Ukraine in early February.

Russia, however, says it wants to act fast and is not prepared to let the negotiations drag on indefinitely./ NYT, AFP and REUTERS