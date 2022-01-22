With victory, Rodrigo goes back and takes aim at Naiara on the wall · TV News

After winning the super race of the leader and the angel of the BBB 22 (Globo), Rodrigo Mussi has already reversed his opinion about Naiara Azevedo. This Friday (21), after having deified the sertaneja, the commercial manager said again that he did not like the member of the Camarote and considered sending her to the wall.

“Naiara is a loving person, affectionate, but I felt that she is not hitting me and her, from the beginning, no matter how affectionate she is. She said that she is not here because of the R$ 1.5 million”, he commented. Mussi, and Luciano Estevan added: “You are here for other reasons”. “Yes, other reasons. Go outside and find other reasons”, warned Anitta’s new crush.

During the conversation, the paulista reinforced the target: “Naiara is a caring person, hardworking, wanting to please people, I think that’s cool. “. “Do you think people might not vote for her just because of the food?”, asked the dancer.

“There are some who may think, but as I said, one thing is the nice person who does things. Another thing is [quando] hit you, it’s far from you”, replied Mussi.

Estevan was objective and told his colleague from Pipoca who he intends to indicate to the wall: Pedro Scooby. “We are giving blood. Pedro is the only one who doesn’t, who talks all the time like: ‘Oh man, I don’t even know why I’m here’. He’s at Disney! He’s the only one who’s at Disney”, opined the author.

