Without breaking patents, pharmaceutical companies will have revenue of R$ 460 billion with vaccines – 01/21/2022

The revenue of large pharmaceutical companies will reach almost half a trillion reais just from the sale of vaccines against covid-19, in the year 2022. The forecasts are from the consultancy Airfinity, which, since the beginning of the pandemic, has become the main reference on the market. and projections of immunization production.

The survey data indicate that, in 2022, large companies in the sector will have revenue of US$ 84.9 billion (R$ 460 billion) from the sale of vaccines, 29% higher than what they already obtained in 2021. The calculations exclude Chinese vaccines.

Pfizer/BioNTech alone will have sales of $42.7 billion, followed by Moderna with $25.7 billion. Immunizers will be the two best-selling medical products of the year. The third largest player in this market is AstraZeneca, with estimates of US$4.3 billion, followed by Janssen with US$3.5 billion.

These vaccines are under patent protection, which has led to an intense diplomatic debate over the monopoly that was guaranteed even in the face of the worst pandemic in a hundred years, with millions of deaths and a social crisis that undid 30 years of progress in fighting poverty. .

In 2021, the rich got richer, while a new army of poor people emerged. Hunger has returned to the center of the table, while unemployment has reached unprecedented levels in several countries.

Despite this, the countries of companies holding patents for these vaccines refused to negotiate the suspension of intellectual property, as had been proposed by Indians and Africans.

What the emerging ones claim is that, with the suspension of patents, the monopoly would be withdrawn and generic versions could be produced around the world. But, after more than a year of negotiations, the rich countries are not giving in. For months, the Brazilian government did not join the developing countries’ initiative either.

To try to reduce the pressure, companies and governments made donations and established some limited technology transfer contracts. But for human rights activists, scientists and governments in poor countries, just suspending the patent could actually unburden the market, allow the production of generic versions of the products and guarantee greater coverage of vaccines.

The consultancy Airfinity also indicates that, even with the increase in production capacity, there will be more demand than supply of the products. Until the beginning of this week, almost 10 billion doses of vaccines had already been produced in the world, also adding Chinese immunizers.

This is due to the fact that 3 billion people in the world are still not vaccinated, mainly in developing countries. In addition, rich countries have accelerated a race to secure a 3rd or 4th dose for their population.

“We estimate that Pfizer and Moderna will sell 5.4 billion doses this year, but global demand is much higher than that,” said Airfinity chief analyst Claus Johansen.

Another projection by the consultancy is that, as the pandemic turns into an endemic situation, pharmaceutical companies should raise product prices.

If the less aggressive profile of the omicron variant is confirmed, the sector believes that the race for vaccines will not increase in intensity.