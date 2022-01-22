World’s Biggest Cat Is So Big People Think It’s a Dog

A Maine Coon cat is so large that it is often mistaken for a dog, and despite its size, the feline has not yet fully grown.











© Provided by Pet is Pop

Biggest cat in the world is so big that people think it’s a dog (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)





See too:

+ Video: with licks, cat shows the cutest way to wake up a baby

+ Owner recognizes the meow and finds missing cat for eight months

+ Ailurophobia: what you need to know about the irrational fear of cats and how to deal with it

Yulia Minina, who lives in Oskol, Russia, owns a cat named Kefir, which has been dubbed “the biggest cat in the world” and it’s not hard to see why. She had bought the Maine Coon kitten two years ago and now says most people think her giant white cat is actually a dog.

The cat is just under two years old and may have more years to go before it stops growing, according to the report. New York Post. While the actual length of Kefir is unknown, it is clear from the images that it is longer than an average-sized house cat.

“I couldn’t even think that an ordinary baby could become so big. Not only has he grown big in appearance, he is also very intelligent and always behaves calmly. The Mirror.

“The appearance is usually like that of a person, and Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child. When friends and acquaintances come to the house, all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be petted,” she added.

However, as its size seems frightening, Yulia says that when strangers who have never seen Kefir before arrive at the house, they are baffled by the real creature greeting them at the door. “But when strangers come to the house, everyone first mistakes him for a dog,” Yulia said.

“He has one more habit: at night he likes to climb on me and sleep. When he was a kitten, it didn’t bother me at all. But now he’s gotten big and heavy and, of course, it’s hard to sleep like that”, joked the owner of the feline.

With such an impressive size for a cat, Yulia said this came with the need to deny that she edits Kefir’s photos. “I don’t use Photoshop,” she assured.

The post World’s Biggest Cat Is So Big People Think It’s a Dog appeared first on Pet is pop.