WWII plane found in India 77 years after disappearance

Aircraft found by private investigator after months of local expeditions

MIA Recoveries/AFP The aircraft was found by an investigator hired by the son of one of the dead



A plane missing for 77 years has been found in a remote area of ​​the Himalayas in India. The aircraft was in operation during the Second World War, but it faced a difficult search process and resulted in the death of three guides. The transport ship C-46 took off in Kunming, in the south of China, and was flying with 13 people on board when it disappeared in a storm in the mountainous state of Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of 1945. “The plane was never heard from again. It just disappeared,” said American Clayton Kuhles, who ventured out to search for the wreckage of the accident at the request of the son of one of the victims.

The expedition lasted for months, during which Kuhles and a team of local guides crossed rivers that were up to their chests and camped in freezing temperatures. Three guides died of hypothermia at the start of the mission during a snowstorm. Ultimately, the team found the plane on a snow-covered mountain last month and was able to identify the fuselage by the number on the plane’s tail. On the ship, there were no human remains. During World War II, hundreds of planes from the United States fell in areas of Asia such as China and Myanmar. In those years, the North Americans lived in wars with the Japan.

Bill Scherer, the orphaned son who asked for the mission, said he was “happy just to know where” his father is. “It’s sad but happy. I grew up without a father. All I think about is my poor mother getting a telegram and finding out my father is missing and her having to stay with me, a 13-month-old baby,” he told AFP.

