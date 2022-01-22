WWII plane found in India 77 years later – International

A missing World War II plane was found in a remote area of ​​the Himalayas in India nearly 80 years after it crashed after a complicated search in which three guides died.

The transport ship C-46, which took off from Kunming (South China), was flying with 13 people on board when it disappeared in a storm in the mountainous state of Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of 1945.

“The plane was never heard from again. It just disappeared,” explained Clayton Kuhles, an American adventurer who led the mission at the request of the son of one of the accident victims.

The expedition lasted for months, during which Kuhles and a team of local guides crossed rivers up to their chests and camped in freezing temperatures. Three guides died of hypothermia at the start of the mission during a snowstorm.

Eventually, the team found the plane on a snow-covered mountain last month and was able to identify the fuselage by the number on the plane’s tail. There were no human remains on the ship.

Bill Scherer, the orphaned son who applied for the mission, said he was “happy just to know where” his father is. “sad but joyful,” he said in an AFP email sent from New York.

“I grew up without a father. All I think about is my poor mother, getting a telegram and finding out my father is missing and her having to stay with me, a 13-month-old baby,” he added.

Hundreds of American military planes disappeared in operations in India, China and Myanmar during World War II, either because of attacks by Japanese forces or because of the weather.