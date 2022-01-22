Xbox brings new free games for the weekend – it’s an open world trilogy

Also this weekend, Xbox renewed the “Free Game Days” promotion, which users of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles can try out. new games for free throughout the weekend.

This is one of the many events that Redmond organizes to reward registered users of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, although in this case the chosen titles are already available in the huge catalog of games of this service.

The new free games selected by Xbox for the weekend are actually the versions remastered in Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5, the beloved Kazuma Kiryu trilogy.

These are three chapters of the famous open world saga conceived by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by SEGA, specially remastered to allow full support at 60fps in Full HD. The games are currently available in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog, making this offer particularly appealing to Live Gold members who want to experience these famous adventures for themselves.

Anyway, you can start downloading the Yakuza Remastered trilogy from now on your consoles: all you have to do is go to the following links and start the download.

The promotion will be valid for the entire weekend: so you have time until Sunday, January 23, to face the saga of the Dragon Dojima.

It is worth remembering that the trilogy, according to some clues from the Microsoft Store, should soon leave the Xbox Game Pass: however, the indiscretion has not yet been confirmed and must be taken with due precautions. Apparently it was a mistake as it was slated to come out this month.