Young man sentenced to death after sharing cartoons of Muhammad in Pakistan

Court ordered the 26-year-old, who was arrested in May 2020, to be ‘hanged by the neck to death’ in the country, which treats blasphemy as a capital crime.

Miguel MEDINA / AFP Pakistani woman had shared satirical images of Muhammad



A young Muslim woman was sentenced to death in Pakistan after being accused of sending blasphemous texts and caricatures of the prophet Mohammed via WhatsApp, a court informed on Thursday, 20. Blasphemy is a very sensitive issue in Pakistan, a country with a Muslim majority and where the law contemplates the possibility of capital punishment for such cases, although it has never been applied until now. Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sending “blasphemous material” via WhatsApp, according to the summary released by the court. When a friend asked her to delete the message, she resent the material, she pointed out. Caricatures of Muhammad are prohibited by Islam. The sentence was announced in Rawalpindi and the court ordered her to be “hanged by the neck to death”. More than 80 people are imprisoned in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy. Half face life in prison or the death penalty, according to the United States’ International Commission on Religious Liberty. In December, a Sri Lankan worker working in Pakistan was lynched and burned by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

*With information from AFP