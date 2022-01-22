Zambelli tries to overturn the decree on vaccination, loses in court and will have to pay a fine

The Justice of São Paulo denied the request made by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) to suspend decree of the state of São Paulo that obliges public servants to prove vaccination against Covid-19.

Judge Renato Augusto Pereira Maia, of the 11th Court of the São Paulo Public Treasury, assessed that Zambelli acted in bad faith and stated that the action would be an “unsuccessful legal adventure”. With that, the magistrate determined that the bolsonarista pay a fine of up to five minimum wages.

According to the action filed by the deputy, the decree issued by Governor João Doria (PSDB) would deviate from the principles of legality, morality and publicity.

In the decision, the judge stated that “the legality of the decree is undeniable, as well as its compass with the decisions issued by the Federal Supreme Court when judging the matter”.

“The effectiveness of vaccines is the result of a combination of global efforts, studies, investments, and their effectiveness is undeniable. To deny the effectiveness of the vaccine is to deny science and belittle the work of countless scientists and researchers who have devoted hours of effort to mitigating the effects of this pandemic, which, in Brazil alone, killed 621,000 people.