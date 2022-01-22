Zema confirms that Minas will vaccinate children with Coronavac – Gerais

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), confirmed this Saturday (22/1) that the state will vaccinate children with Coronavac vaccines. The decision was only taken after the Ministry of Health informed, yesterday (21/1), that it will incorporate the vaccine against Sinovac’s COVID-19 in the campaign. Anvisa had already authorized it since Thursday (20/1).

With Anvisa’s approval on the use of Coronavac for children, we will use the 400,000 doses that Minas has stocked for vaccinating the public from 6 to 17 years old. The largest vaccination operation in the history of Minas continues to advance! Please vaccinate.

Through social networks, Zema informed that the state has 400,000 doses stored that will be used for vaccination of the public aged between 6 and 17 years. “The biggest vaccination operation in the history of Minas continues to advance! Please vaccinate,” he wrote.

In response to a question from one of the journalists about the lack of schedule for receiving pediatric doses from Pfizer and the possibility of using CoronaVac, until then without guidance from the Ministry of Health, the secretary stated that “if we had Coronavac, there would be this possibility. But we don’t”.

“If they send us, we can vaccinate,” Jackson said. Jackson’s speech came before the Ministry of Health announced that it would incorporate CoronaVac into the campaign to vaccinate children.