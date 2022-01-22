Zema confirms that Minas will vaccinate children with Coronavac – Gerais

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), confirmed this Saturday (22/1) that the state will vaccinate children with Coronavac vaccines. The decision was only taken after the Ministry of Health informed, yesterday (21/1), that it will incorporate the vaccine against Sinovac’s COVID-19 in the campaign. Anvisa had already authorized it since Thursday (20/1).

Through social networks, Zema informed that the state has 400,000 doses stored that will be used for vaccination of the public aged between 6 and 17 years. “The biggest vaccination operation in the history of Minas continues to advance! Please vaccinate,” he wrote.

In Belo Horizonte

In response to a question from one of the journalists about the lack of schedule for receiving pediatric doses from Pfizer and the possibility of using CoronaVac, until then without guidance from the Ministry of Health, the secretary stated that “if we had Coronavac, there would be this possibility. But we don’t”.

“If they send us, we can vaccinate,” Jackson said. Jackson’s speech came before the Ministry of Health announced that it would incorporate CoronaVac into the campaign to vaccinate children.

Ministry decision

The Ministry of Health only yesterday decided to incorporate the vaccine against COVID-19 CoronaVac in the vaccination campaign for children. The decision was communicated by the executive secretary of Sade, Rodrigo Cruz, in a conversation with journalists. Before, the department even went to the Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine in Brazil, to verify how many doses of the immunizing agent are available for delivery.

The folder has 6 million CoronaVac units in stock, which can now be distributed to states for childhood vaccination. However, before sending them, the Ministry of Health intends to consult the units of the Federation.

Approval at Anvisa

On Thursday, CoronaVac was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be applied to children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.

The state of So Paulo vaccinated the first child on the same day, hours after the approval of the regulatory body, without waiting for the approval of the federal government.

Little Caetano de Jesus Martins Moreira, 9 years old, was the first Brazilian child to receive the immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute. “I even had the flu vaccine recently. It’s just one bite,” said the boy, at a symbolic event held at a state school in the city of São Paulo.

