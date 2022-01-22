Zema confirms that Minas will vaccinate children with Coronavac – Gerais

With Anvisa’s approval on the use of Coronavac for children, we will use the 400,000 doses that Minas has stocked for vaccinating the public from 6 to 17 years old. The largest vaccination operation in the history of Minas continues to advance! Please vaccinate.
In Belo Horizonte
In response to a question from one of the journalists about the lack of schedule for receiving pediatric doses from Pfizer and the possibility of using CoronaVac, until then without guidance from the Ministry of Health, the secretary stated that “if we had Coronavac, there would be this possibility. But we don’t”.
“If they send us, we can vaccinate,” Jackson said. Jackson’s speech came before the Ministry of Health announced that it would incorporate CoronaVac into the campaign to vaccinate children.
Ministry decision
The Ministry of Health only yesterday decided to incorporate the vaccine against COVID-19 CoronaVac in the vaccination campaign for children. The decision was communicated by the executive secretary of Sade, Rodrigo Cruz, in a conversation with journalists. Before, the department even went to the Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine in Brazil, to verify how many doses of the immunizing agent are available for delivery.
Approval at Anvisa
The state of So Paulo vaccinated the first child on the same day, hours after the approval of the regulatory body, without waiting for the approval of the federal government.
Little Caetano de Jesus Martins Moreira, 9 years old, was the first Brazilian child to receive the immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute. “I even had the flu vaccine recently. It’s just one bite,” said the boy, at a symbolic event held at a state school in the city of São Paulo.
