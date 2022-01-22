Zoraide discovers Said’s cruel plan and asks Ali for help in ‘The Clone’: ‘Come soon’





In the next chapters of “O Clone”, Zoraide (Jandira Martini) will be shocked to arrive in Brazil and find Jade (Giovanna Antonelli) living as a prisoner in Said’s (Dantol Vigh) house. The veteran will despair and take action against the rich man’s evil plan.

She will call Uncle Ali (Stênio Garcia) for help. “How it is? Did you get there well? It’s all right there”, Ali will ask. “Oh, it’s all very well”, Zoraide will say, trying to find a way to make the alert without Said noticing and making Jade’s situation worse.

“You must come soon, come soon”, he will speak urgently, causing the veteran to be surprised. “Why? Is something going on?” he will ask. “Yeah!”, he confirms on the other end of the line.

“We are distressed by your arrival”, he will release. There it will finally be realized that the maid is in trouble: “Can’t you talk? Is very urgent? Is it necessary for me to go?” “Of course, of course, it’s a lot, especially Jade”, he will say.

Under Said’s gaze, Zoraide tries to hide it, takes his cell phone from his ear and says to the bastard: “He’s asking if we miss him.” Uncle Ali notices the cry for help and decides: “I’m going. May Allah protect you.”