13 Facts About Blood You Might Not Know | Health

Every minute, each of your red blood cells completes its journey through your entire circulatory system, carrying oxygen to every cell—from the tip of your head to your toes.

And every second, your body produces 2 million red blood cells — or erythrocytes — that replace those that have died.

This is one of the 13 facts about blood that mathematician Hannah Fry and geneticist Adam Rutherford compiled for the BBC:

The most abundant cells in your body are red blood cells. There are believed to be around 26 trillion in men — among women, the number is slightly lower.

Platelets are also quite abundant, although their number is much smaller.

In total, nearly 90% of your body’s cells are found in your blood.

Red blood cells travel through your veins and arteries at about 2 kilometers per hour — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

2. In your 3 or 4 months of life, each red blood cell makes 150,000 turns around your body

They travel along a viscous “highway” (our veins and arteries) at a speed of about 2 km/h.

3. Dead erythrocytes favor brown stools

Your body can’t just discard the “old” red blood cells, because they contain iron, which is very valuable for making more red blood cells.

Instead, certain cells extract iron and, at the same time, generate bilirubin, which reaches the liver.

This organ excretes it in the form of bile into the digestive system, where it is later turned into a substance called urobilinogen, which later gives stool its characteristic color.

4. There are over 30 blood group systems

The four most well-known are A, B, AB, and O, but there are many more.

In fact, “we know there are 34 systems with more than 300 known variants,” Robert Flower, a professor at the University of Sydney, Australia, who works for the Red Cross Blood Bank, wrote for The Conversation website.

Not all blood groups are compatible with each other — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

“They are all classified by ‘antigens’, which are found on the surface of our red blood cells.”

“Antigens are molecules (most often proteins, but also carbohydrates) capable of making our immune system attack,” he added.

5. But the two main groups tested are ABO and Rh factor positive or negative

The ABO test shows whether a person has one of four blood types: A, B, AB, or O.

The Rh test checks for the presence of the Rh antigen (or factor).

Within them, there are subgroups.

6. The first successful blood transfusion…

…was performed in 1818 by British obstetrician James Blundell.

The patient was a bleeding woman who had just given birth.

Blundell drew blood from her husband’s arm and inserted it into the patient with a syringe. She lived to tell the tale, as did half her patients.

It is believed that those who died were of incompatible blood types.

7. Blood may be rejected by your body if it is from the wrong group

After taking the ABO test, you may get A, B, both (AB) or neither (O).

If someone of type A receives blood of type B, their body will try to attack the foreign type B proteins.

8. If you are AB, you are a ‘universal receiver’

Once you have A and B, your body can receive any combination of these two proteins in a blood transfusion.

9. If you are type O, you are a ‘universal donor’

Type O blood does not contain any “foreign invaders” that could result in rejection.

This is the type of blood stored in hospital emergencies and in ambulances, when there is no time to test the patient’s blood type before having a transfusion.

10. If your blood group is O, you are less likely to suffer from deep vein thrombosis

This is a clot that causes pain and inflammation and can be dangerous.

It can happen to anyone at any time, but this blood type determines that the risk is lower.

11. The Rh factor is another type of protein outside of red blood cells

The so-called “Rh factor” protein is inherited through genes. If you have it, it’s Rh positive. If not, it’s Rh negative.

Pregnant women are tested to see if they are Rh negative. In this case, if the baby is Rh positive and there is any kind of blood mixing during delivery, the mother can provoke an immune reaction and produce antibodies, which could harm later pregnancies, since they remain in the body.

Today, the so-called “Rh factor” is detected and, if necessary, antibiotics are administered to block the mother’s immune reaction and protect future embryos.

12. Some of the minority blood groups have their own evolutionary advantages

For example, if you have “Duffy negative” blood, you are more resistant to malaria.

In West Africa, more than 95% of the population inherits this useful trait.