3 emerging gaming projects to keep an eye on in 2022

Blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) gaming had a standout year in 2021, and as the cryptocurrency ecosystem evolves in 2022, the P2E gaming industry and those investing in it will need to consider what the next steps are. .

During bull markets, speculation and euphoria can lead to unrealistic valuations and expectations, and this appears to have impacted the P2E sector as well.

Now that the hype is over, investors and developers will need to identify new value propositions that catalyze growth and steady investment in the blockchain gaming industry.

Here’s a closer look at some of the trends that could emerge in the P2E ecosystem in 2022.

Profit Sharing Communities

The first trend to watch out for in 2022 is projects looking to leverage interest in non-fungible tokens to create profit sharing models and capitalize on the price appreciation of NFTs.

These projects aim to provide opportunities for players and investors by providing a platform where investors who are not interested in gambling can invest and provide NFTs to players who would otherwise not be able to buy them.

From there, players earn rewards for their gameplay, while investors earn a share of the profits.

An example of this type of protocol is Yield Guild Games (YGG), a P2E gaming guild and decentralized autonomous organization focused on creating a community that allows players to earn through blockchain-based economies.

The DAO generates revenue by selling NFT assets or renting them out to players as part of a profit-sharing model known as a scholarship.

Some of the current games and investments that YGG is involved with include Axie Infinity, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians, Star Atlas, Splinterlands, and The Sandbox.

The most recent investment for the YGG community was a $50,000 investment in the initial round of Heroes of Mavia and a $330,000 purchase of NFT land assets in the game.

Communities with educational support

Another emerging trend in the gaming and NFT industries is communities that focus on educating members on how to make money through gaming.

Blockchain-based games can be challenging for newcomers to learn, and some games have upfront costs that prevent some players from being able to play.

To help simplify the process, some protocols have emerged that invest in offering stages to players. Merit Circle is a DAO project focused on developing its P2E economy, helping gamers turn their hobby into a steady stream of income.

Merit Circle DAO is maximizing value and accumulating value for all participants. The main activities can be separated in ⬇️ (pre)seed investments in ‘GameFi’

scholarship program

treasury management

At the time of writing, the Merit Circle community has 2,750 active players from regions around the world – including Asia, Africa, Europe and South America – who earn rewards daily by playing one of the supported games.

Similar to YGG, Merit Circle also invests in community-held assets that can be used by players to earn rewards, with 30% of all proceeds being reinvested in the DAO or distributed to token holders.

The project uses educational content and one-on-one coaching sessions to help improve academics’ performance on the platform. These players have earned over $2 million through the game to date.

DeFi combines with NFTs and P2E games

A third trend forming in 2022 is the development of investment projects and funds that aim to combine aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and P2E games.

While the gaming industry only appeals to a niche audience, NFTs have a wide range of features that can be applied to many fields, from art to properties providing immutable proof of ownership.

As blockchain technology continues on its path to mass adoption, an increasing number of real-world items will be digitally recorded on distributed ledgers, providing stakeholders with an easier path to investment than currently exists.

It also allows the possibility of owning fractionally certain high-priced items, such as a hotel or the copyright to a popular music movie or album.

BlackPool is one such project that is currently run by a team of portfolio managers, traders and analysts with the long-term goal of becoming “a leading provider of financial derivatives in digital asset markets, including asset valuation indices, insurance and actively managed strategies.”

Ultimately, the project seeks to provide democratized access to scarce NFT assets “that individual users may not be able to purchase”.

Through the development of its DAO framework, BlackPool is now in the process of decentralizing its current operation to allow all NFT assets held by the fund to be managed by its community of token holders.

