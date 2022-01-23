3 Powerful Teas That Will End Your Difficulty Sleeping

With the rush of everyday life and the demands of the job market, stress, insomnia and anxiety are increasingly present in the lives and routines of people around the world. Check out the following tips that, if inserted into the daily routine, can relieve these symptoms and still provide a good night’s sleep.

Let’s face it that a bad night’s sleep has the enormous power to disrupt the whole day, isn’t it? It is very important to sleep well so that the body works perfectly the next day. To enhance the quality of life, get to know some teas that, if taken before bed, can improve the night even more and bring a lot of tranquility.

lavender tea

In addition to the success with the aroma, lavender is also a great option for sleeping well. It can reduce the heart rate, helping people suffering from anxiety or stress.

The preparation of this tea is very simple. You will need 2 tablespoons of fresh or dried lavender leaves and 1 liter of boiling water. After the water boils, add the leaves and turn off the heat. Wait between 5 to 10 minutes, then just strain and drink.

chamomile tea

Many people think of chamomile when they associate tea and a peaceful night. It is a natural tranquilizer and also a great choice for people who suffer from insomnia.

To make this tea, you will need a handful of fresh chamomile flowers and 250 ml of boiling water. Wash the flowers well and place in boiling water, wait between 5 and 10 minutes. Finally, just strain and drink.

lemon balm tea

Lemon balm is super easy to find and is a wonderful choice for people who suffer from insomnia.

To make the tea, add a spoonful of the dried herb to a cup of very hot water. Wait for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink.

Enjoy these wonderful tea options to sleep well and eliminate insomnia problems. If symptoms persist, look for a specialist doctor to help in another way.