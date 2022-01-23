5 asteroids that have passed “close” to Earth

From time to time, asteroids pass “close” to Earth — “close” in quotes, since, although considered short in astronomical terms, these distances are usually safe, with no risk of collision. In reality, NASA estimates that there will be no known asteroids that pose a threat to Earth for the next 100 years. Asteroid 2009 FD, for example, has an impact chance of less than 0.2% in the year 2185.

Today, there are several institutions working to characterize the orbits of all near-Earth objects (“NEO”), the designation given to those whose orbits bring them close to Earth orbit. Of the more than 600,000 known asteroids in the Solar System, at least 20,000 are NEOs. NEOs include comets and asteroids — of these, most have dimensions ranging from a few meters in length to tens of kilometers.

Representation of 20 years of data on known near-Earth objects up to 2018 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Fortunately, most NEOs have orbits that don’t bring them that close to us — that is, they pose no risk of impact. Even so, there is a portion of them that deserves attention: there are asteroids with more than 140 m in extension, whose orbits can bring them up to 7.5 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit around the Sun. are known as “potentially hazardous asteroids”.

With more telescopes and other instruments available today, it is now possible to follow passages of these objects that bring them closer to Earth, but without the risk of collision — in fact, NASA has even made available an online tool that allows you to view asteroids and comets nearby.

Meet some asteroids that have passed close to Earth

Asteroid 2011 CQ1 — distance of 5,471 km

Asteroid 2011 CQ1’s trajectory after passing Earth (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL)

In 2011, astronomers discovered that in 14 hours, a small space rock would pass Earth at 5,471 km, in the Pacific Ocean region, at its closest approach. The asteroid measures only 1.3 m and, despite the very short distance, did not put us at risk. But even if it had entered our planet’s atmosphere, it would likely have ruptured before it even reached the ground, harmlessly.

Prior to the “meeting” with Earth, 2011 CQ1 was considered an Apollo-class asteroid, which gathers space rocks with orbits primarily outside of that of Earth. However, as it got very close to our planet, Earth’s gravitational pull shifted its trajectory, leaving it about 60 degrees from its original flight path. Thus, it began to travel within our orbit, becoming part of the Athens-class asteroid group.

Asteroid 2019 OK — distance 65,000 km

Asteroid 2019 OK observed just before the pass, in July 2019 (Image: Reproduction/S. Schmalz/ISON)

This 100 m long space rock was identified just days before it passed Earth. The closest approach took place in July 2019, when it came within about 65,000 kilometers from us — a distance equivalent to approximately 20% of that between Earth and the Moon. Again, there was no risk for us.

The detection of the asteroid, made days before the passage, represented an opportunity for astronomers to improve the capabilities of current and future telescopes aimed at detecting such objects. 2019 OK travels in an extremely elliptical orbit, which takes it from the interior of the orbit of Venus to beyond that of Mars, and is not expected to approach again for another 200 years.

Asteroid 2021 TG14 — distance of 250 thousand km

In October 2021, a shuttle-sized space rock passed within 250,000 km of Earth, a distance that brought it closer to our planet than the Moon. asteroid 2021 TG14, the distance is considered short in astronomical terms — but it was still safe enough not to worry scientists.

The object has an estimated size of between 5.4 and 12 meters and gave me a great opportunity to observe it “up close”, since asteroids are fragments that were left after the formation of the Solar System and, therefore, hold important information about the past. from our neighborhood. At the time, NASA made the asteroid’s orbital parameters available to the public so that space science enthusiasts could observe it for themselves.

Asteroid 2009 DB — distance of 346 thousand km

Diagram of how the asteroid’s orbit (blue) intersected with Earth’s in 2011 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This space rock is approximately 7 m long and was first observed in 2009. In 2011, it passed Earth 346,000 km from our planet during a June night — for comparison, consider the distance of 385,000 km, which separates Earth from its natural satellite. After the visit, 2009 BD did not travel into the depths of space as most asteroids do.

In fact, it still stayed about a month reasonably close to Earth, maintaining about 10 lunar distances from us. “Rocky objects of this size would likely break up into the atmosphere without causing damage,” NASA scientists explained at the time. Due to its dimensions, anyone who wanted to observe the small asteroid would need to use a large telescope.

Asteroid 163348 (2002 NN4) — distance of 5 million km

2002 NN4 has an orbit that makes an impact with Earth very unlikely in the next 100 years.

This asteroid made a more distant pass than the others mentioned here. NN4 was relatively close to Earth at a distance of more than 5 million kilometers from our planet at its closest approach. This distance is more than 12 times greater than that between the Earth and the Moon — that is, quite safe. In 1965, the rock passed the Earth 1.1 million km from us.

Even so, it is worth remembering that this object can still be classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid”, a title given to those that are more than 140 m long and that pass less than 7.5 million km from Earth. So while this visit wasn’t a threat, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible that it will put us at risk in the distant future.

Fortunately, NN4’s orbit is well determined, and today we know that its next pass will only take place in 2070, 1.5 million km from our planet.

