5 issues that deserve attention







Post Covid sequelae Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Post-Covid sequels, over time, demonstrate that coronavirus infections can bring many other problems, in addition to those we already know. After the arrival of the Ômicron variant, the number of infected people also rose again in Brazil and this is something that puts us on alert again.

With the high number of people who have already had the disease, post-Covid sequels begin to emerge, which, if not investigated and treated properly, can yield serious complications. “For people who had the severe form of the disease, in addition to numerous complaints, the recovery of lost muscle mass is among the priorities”, says nutritionist Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology.

However, people with mild or even asymptomatic symptoms may also have some health complaints. The main ones are: “physical and emotional fatigue, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, changes in taste and smell, circulatory dysfunctions, which can have various consequences, from the formation of small clots to hair loss” , explains the doctor.

Therefore, the main way to prevent post-covid sequels from becoming a serious health case is to carry out clinical follow-up even after curing the disease. With the aim of making people aware, we have separated the report of specialist doctors, on the five main problems that can appear after a coronavirus infection. Check out:

1. Thrombosis

“This is because the pathogen that causes Covid-19 triggers an unusual clotting process, favoring the formation of clots in the veins and, consequently, increasing the incidence of thrombosis. small vessels, causing inflammation in the walls of arteries and vessels”, explains vascular surgeon Dr. Aline Lamaita, a member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

2. Neurological problems

“The brain ends up being an easy target during the disease process due to several simultaneous events in the body”, explains Dr. Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, neurologist and neuro-oncologist, member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America (SNOLA ).

3. Hair loss

“Hair loss is a well-described phenomenon after any physiological stress on the body. Although we still have no scientific study on the subject, hair loss may be linked to the physical and psychological stress patients experienced with the infection,” says dermatologist Dr. Daniel Cassiano, from Clínica GRU and member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

4. Muscle weakening

“Fatigue is even due to several causes, and may be due to the loss of muscle mass caused directly by the virus. The greater the severity of the infection, the greater the long-term commitment”, says plastic surgeon Dr. Beatriz Lassance, Full member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery and the American College of LifeStyle Medicine.

5. Heart problems

According to a study published by Experimental Physiology, anyone who has had contact with Covid-19, even if they are young, can have health damage in the future. “Increased stiffness of the arteries, in particular, was found in these young people. This could affect heart health and be important for other populations that have experienced severe cases of the virus. The study highlights that these young, healthy adults may be at increased risk of complications.” cardiovascular diseases, which can continue for some time after infection by Covid-19″, explains Dr. Juliano Burckhardt, cardiologist, member of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

Source: Saúde em Dia