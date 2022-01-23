5 new Netflix shows in February that you need to watch

Netflix has already officially confirmed the releases of several series for February. In addition to the series that will be updated such as Desire Sombrio and Toy Boy, the service will bet on new series and which, in turn, will conquer subscribers once and for all.

That’s why we’ve separated some series that arrive on Netflix for the first time in February and that you need to watch. Among the most anticipated are Inventing Anna, a series produced by Shonda Rimes (Bridgerton), as well as Vikings: Valhalla.

Finally, another great highlight is the Peacock series One of Us Is Lying. The teen series has been a great success and that’s why Netflix acquired the rights to make it available in Brazil.

Making Anna – February 11

This new Netflix miniseries is inspired by a true story that shook New York. The series is Shonda Rimes’ second production for the service, and just like its predecessor – Bridgerton – promises to be very successful.

The plot of Inventing Anna revolves around Vivian, an obstinate journalist. However, she is always questioned about the quality of her work. The journalist’s life changes when she meets Anna Delvey.

For her part, Anna is a German heiress, famous on Instagram who stole the hearts – and money – of New York society. After being accused of fraud, Anna awaits the trial and when investigating, Vivian begins to live a strange relationship with the crook.

Thus, the journalist races against time to answer the question that intrigues the city: Who is Anna Delvey? The new Netflix series debuts in February 11. Watch the trailer:

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One – February 12

After much rumors, Netflix has acquired the rights to one of the most promising Korean productions of 2022. Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, will be shown weekly, the day after it becomes available in Korea.

The production is originally set in 1998 and follows the stories of young people who find new direction and growth after their dreams are stolen. The protagonists – Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do – meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later, when they turn 25 and 21 respectively.

Na Hae Do is a fencing athlete whose team was disbanded in the wake of the IMF crisis. Despite her dreams falling apart in front of her, the young woman kept moving forward without giving up. In turn, the IMF crisis also hit Baek Yi jin. His family has been totally torn apart and despite his difficult past, he works hard to become a reporter.

Episodes of the Korean series debut on Netflix on February 12. Weekly, two episodes of the drama will be shown, always on Saturdays and Sundays. The final episode arrives on April 3rd. Watch the trailer:

One of Us Is Lying – February 18

This is one of Peacock’s main productions in recent months. Created by Elite’s Darío Madrona, based on the book of the same name written by Karen M. McManus, the series follows five teenagers who become suspects in murder.

The series’ plot revolves around five students who spend an afternoon in a detention facility at their school. Initially, the plot is very similar to the classic “The Five Club”. However, the difference is that at the end of the day, one of them is dead and police investigators believe the death was not accidental.

It is worth remembering that this series that arrives in February 18th on Netflix, has already been renewed for a second season. The next year of the series will follow McManus’ second book, which was released just over a year ago. The new book is called One of Us Is Next.

Vikings: Valhalla – February 25

Following the end of Vikings, Netflix struck an exclusive deal with creator Michael Hirst. Vikings: Valhalla takes place several years after the end of the original series, but will have few connections to it.

According to the synopsis provided by Netflix, the series will take place in the 11th century. The episodes chronicled the heroic adventures of the most famous Vikings in history. In this way, we will see the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter and the Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson.

The period the series will cover will be the height of tensions between the Vikings and English royalty. The breaking point has arrived and it is at a bleeding point. Furthermore, the Vikings themselves quarrel over Christian and Pagan faiths.

Thus, the three begin an epic journey, crossing seas and battlefields from Kattegat to England. All this, always fighting for survival and glory.

Vikings: Valhalla season 1 arrives on Netflix in February 25th. You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Back to February 15th – 25th

On the same day that Netflix makes Vikings available, it also launches its new Brazilian series. Starring Maisa Silva and Camila Queiroz, the comedy recalls some productions from the 2000s.

In it, we accompany Anita, a 15-year-old girl who would like to grow up and conquer the world. Now, at age 30, with few friends and living in a half-baked apartment, the young woman is still unlucky in her love life. Upon returning to his small town, disastrous events occur.

Anita’s reaction is to take refuge in the room where she spent her adolescence. By magically turning on her computer, Anita returns to her first day of high school, in the body of a 15-year-old girl.

The series debuts on Netflix on February 25th. Check out the trailer:

