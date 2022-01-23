67-year-old man undergoes hernia surgery and doctors discover he had a uterus and ovaries

A 67-year-old man, a father of three, went to hospital in Kosovo, Russia, to be operated on for a hernia and doctors discovered that the patient had a uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries, as well as a missing testicle.

Doctors diagnosed the man with normal male genitalia with persistent mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS), an extremely rare condition that occurs when men also have female reproductive organs alongside the penis and scrotum.

Symptoms of the disease include retractable testes and groin hernias, but the female organs are usually not discovered unless surgery is performed to treat the mass. Only 200 cases have been reported in the medical literature, advanced the The Daily Mail.



The case was revealed in the magazine Urology Case Reports by doctors working at the University of Prishtina in Kosovo.

The patient had been suffering from a lump for 10 years that increased when he stood up or coughed, and was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, which happens when tissue penetrates the groin at the top of the inner thigh.

It is estimated that between 30 and 80% patients with PMDS suffer from inguinal hernia, infertility or pseudohermaphroditism.