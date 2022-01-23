7 tips to get off to a good start

the newly released Rainbow Six: Extraction has a gameplay similar to Siege, but with a new dynamic, this time focused on cooperative operations. In the game, you have to face powerful mutants, complete different objectives on the maps and gradually evolve your characters and equipment.

So you don’t get lost in the middle of the news, we’ve separated precious tips to start off on the right foot. Choose your favorite operator and come with us. (Also check out our review of the game.)

1) Use operators by group

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Unlike other games that have characters with unique abilities, such as Rainbow Six: Siege itself, in Extraction you are encouraged (almost forced) to rotate your operators.

Whenever the mission ends and its operator is heavily injured or is shot down, it will take a certain amount of time (played games) before it can be selected again.

With that in mind, the ideal is create a small group of favorite operators and rotate between them.

Also, choose operators with varied functions. Thus, you will have stealth, combat, support and detection options to enrich the party.

Playing with all of them right from the start is not recommended, as there is an evolution system, which raises the level of operators gain levels and improve their skills. Rotating a smaller group will make your characters reach higher levels quickly and can complete the most difficult missions.

2) Always opt for stealth

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The Archeans, the game’s antagonists, are deadly and love to work in groups. Alerting one of them or activating one of the annoying hives during a raid will draw others to attack you. The main reason for mission failure is to alert enemies.

Use silencers to perform one-shot takedowns or, better yet, attack melee behind the back ensures that your team has ease to move to the objective and extra experience.

In order not to fall into traps and compromise your cover, it is important to always have someone on the team focused on revealing enemies, utilizing drones or other abilities that allow you to see through walls.

3) Destroy the Hives

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Hives are the “mission destroyers”. These little acorns stuck to the floor, ceiling or walls are responsible for Ballast, a black goo that spreads on the floor, and for creating more Archeans.

In several games, my team focused on Archeans and forgot about some Hives, which simply ended the chances of victory.

Whenever you see one and have a silent weapon, eliminate it.

4) Shoot the Ballast

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The black slime on the ground, known as Ballast, slows operators down. They’ll be so slow that they won’t be able to get out of the goo area before being killed by an Archan.

To get rid of this nightmare, you need to shoot the goo. One shot causes a good portion of the area to shrink, giving space to run again. If necessary, make a line of shots on the ground and clear a path. But don’t forget to kill the Hive that is generating Ballast, because the area only tends to grow.

5) Beware of traps

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Several maps in Extraction are filled with dangerous traps, such as toxic nests or small variations of the Chimera parasite which, when touched, explode releasing a gas.

While it can be compared to more frenetic games like Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead, Rainbow Six Extraction is much more tactical. Advance slowly, mark the traps so your team doesn’t get caught off guard and avoid taking unnecessary damage.

6) If necessary, call extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Each map has three levels and each of them has its own objectives, which range from rescuing someone to taking down a specific type of enemy. The more you explore the map, the harder it gets, and it’s common for your team to get very weak before reaching the top floor.

If you notice that the situation has gotten ugly, the best thing is to be humble and go to one of the extraction areas. Thus, you will maintain your experience, technologies and prevent your operator from being lost in combat, the worst case scenario.

7) Rescue lost operators

Rainbow Six: Extraction Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

As we said, the death of an operator before completing the mission is the worst case scenario. If this happens, all experience gained before leveling up is lost. Also, the time needed to use it again will be quite long.

The ideal is to make a rescue. Select the option to repeat the mission and choose the related objective. During the mission, pull it from the tree and take it to the extraction zone. That way, you get at least the experience back.

But beware: if you fail, you will lose 30% of experience permanently and you will need to try the rescue again.

