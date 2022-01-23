75-year-old Frenchman dies trying to row across the ocean







Jean-Jacques Savin Photo: Instagram

the french adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, 75 years old, who in 2019 had crossed the Atlantic aboard a giant barrel, was found dead this Saturday, the 22nd, in the cabin of his boat, with which he left on January 1st from the south of Portugal cross the Atlantic Ocean by rowing.

The lifeless body of the man, who turned 75 on January 14, was located inside the cabin of the vessel, when one of the divers managed to reach the boat, which had been seen capsized this Friday near the Azores.

Savin’s team hadn’t heard from him since Thursday night, when the adventurer activated his distress flares.

“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger than our friend, he who loved sailing and the sea so much,” says the Facebook post announcing the Frenchman’s death.

In 2019, Savin, a former military paratrooper based in Arès, southwest France, spent four months in a three-meter-long, 2.10-meter-diameter barrel-shaped boat to cross the Atlantic, propelled by wind and current. . He left the Canary Islands and arrived in the Caribbean in 127 days.

This time, he planned to spend 100 days on an eight-meter-long boat with a rowing post in the middle to cross the ocean again.

His goal was to reach Martinique in just over three months.

In his last post on social media, Savin, who had to change his trajectory by up to 900 kilometers due to the strong winds of the first days, highlighted that he was facing strong waves and the strength of the wind. This “costs me physical energy. Don’t worry, I’m not in danger!” he wrote then.