‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian discovers ally’s betrayal

Cauã Reymond, the Christian of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Globo)

In the last chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will discover that he was betrayed by Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will live a romance with Lara (Andréia Horta).

Estranged from Christian, Lara and Ravi will have sex and start dating. One day, Renato’s twin will catch the girl with her friend’s son and will find it strange. He will ask questions in the restaurant, but everyone will talk back.

Christian will then decide to call Ravi. He will start asking several questions, which will not be answered.

“Sorry, but I don’t owe you satisfaction,” Ravi will say.

– Your mistake. You owe me a lot – Christian will retort.

READ MORE:

Lara unmasks Christian

With mental illness, Barbara makes a drastic decision

Barbara arms and takes revenge on Erica

Joy dies. know how

Ravi will say that if he owed anything, it was to Christian, not Renato, adding that his true friend died.

– And I’ll prove you wrong. I’m going to get my life back, I’m going to look for Lara, and… – Christian will say.

– Leave Lara out of it. I forbid you. How do you still have the courage? – Ravi will say, very nervous, giving himself up.

– Listen. You’re not with Lara, are you? – asks Christian, already drawing.

Ravi will change the subject and say again that he doesn’t owe Christian satisfaction. Shortly afterwards, however, Renato’s twin will be able to prove that the two are together.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the summary of the week of “A Place in the Sun”: