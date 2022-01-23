A Place in the Sun: Jeez! Lara goes to bed with Ravi after a romantic night; know everything

Wow! No one expected this! A new couple will paint in the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”: Lara (Andreia Horta) and Ravi (Juan Paiva). The two, who are very good friends, will get closer and closer in Lícia Manzo’s plot, so much so that they will end up starting a romance.

Soon, in the plot, the cook and the boy will be alone in her restaurant for one night. At this point, Lara will no longer be involved with Mateus (Danton Mello), or with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) – who will decide to invest in his marriage with Bárbara (Alinne Moraes).

Disillusioned with her old relationships, the girl decides to give her friend a chance. Since the beginning of the plot, the driver is secretly in love with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo). An atmosphere appears between them, and Andreia’s character takes action, giving Ravi a kiss. Then they leave for her house.

Before things get more intimate, he hesitates. “What was it? You do not…?“, asks the cook. “No, the other way around. I want so much. And it’s been so long…“, will fire Christian’s considerate brother. “You are my best friend“, the boy will explain, taking care not to spoil their good relationship. “You are my best friend too“, she will return.

The girl, then, will imply that this will not change because of the romance. “Are you sure?“, he will insist. “More than anything. A love like that, no game, no mask. You are the person I admire the most, I love the most. And if that’s not love…“, will confirm the young lady. They will end up having sex.

Christian/Renato’s reaction

The novelty will not please the protagonist of the plot at all. He will discover romance by chance, when he senses an atmosphere between them. Very jealous, Barbara’s husband will begin to interrogate the two, who will try to disguise it instead of taking over the case. He will then face Ravi, but get kicked out: “Sorry, but I don’t owe you any satisfaction.“. There will even be an argument between the boys. Jeez!