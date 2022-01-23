Adapted games, interleaved break and health protocols: schools adjust for the beginning of the face-to-face school year | education

While the 2021 school year has not yet ended in some schools, such as the municipal one in Natal, others started the 2022 cycle in January, as in the case of Goiânia, which opened schools on the 19th, or should start in January. soon, as in São Luís, which welcomes students from the 1st of February.

All of this comes at the same time that children aged 5 to 11 receive, in descending order of age, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and that the omicron variant causes a spike in cases of the disease around the world.

despite the immunization is considered effective from 15 days after the second dose of the vaccine, experts argue that the best is not to wait and send the children to school at the beginning of the school year. Child psychologist and doctor in school psychology Sabrina Pani is part of this group.

“We already had a time when the entire population was not immunized. Now, teachers and school employees are vaccinated, many have even taken the booster dose. Adolescents are also in the process of immunization. All this contributes to the environment school becomes safer to receive children who have not yet been vaccinated”, he explains.

For her, the benefit of attending face-to-face classes is unquestionable.

“We are social, cultural, collective beings. We need to be close to our peers, to people of the same age, who have the same interests. Children and adolescents need to live this in a concrete, real way, and the place to do this is at school”.

According to the professional, the experience of starting a school year in person at school can be very beneficial for children who have had difficulty adapting to the dramatic moment of the pandemic.

While socializing with friends can be beneficial for your mental health, you also need to protect your physical health. Therefore, to maintain the safety of those under 12 who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid, it is necessary to reinforce the care already known at all times during their stay in the school environment.

Also in 2021, schools established health protocols based on the guidelines of security agencies. This year, the protocols must be maintained and even strengthened in an attempt to contain the advance of the omicron variant.

Wear masks all the time and change them when necessary and wash your hands or sanitize them with alcohol gel are some of them.

1 of 1 Classroom at Escola Oscar de Castro, which receives full-time students from kindergarten to elementary school, in João Pessoa — Photo: João Pessoa City Hall/Disclosure Classroom at Oscar de Castro School, which receives full-time students from kindergarten to elementary school, in João Pessoa — Photo: João Pessoa City Hall/Disclosure

Distancing is no longer a protocol required by Colégio QI, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), which will receive students from elementary school 1 and 2 and high school in a face-to-face class model for the 2022 school year, as Cláudia Cristina explains. Guedes, pedagogical supervisor of the early years.

“Distancing is no longer necessary, but we constantly talk to children about the time to hug and about the importance of using gel alcohol. The use of the mask remains mandatory and the sharing of objects will not be allowed. “.

Eliane Faravelli, coordinator of early childhood education at Escola Ipê says that the reinforcement of this care is even part of the content applied in the classroom for early childhood education students. “More than ever, content on hygiene and health is reinforced daily, in a playful and expressive way, as the first years of school life develop essential skills and competences for the training of our students”.

The only time that masks can be removed in schools is at snack time during recess. To ensure greater safety and avoid agglomeration, some schools will rotate between classes.

At Colégio QI, the break is already made by level of education and will be kept that way. Another caution is that students are not allowed to share food and utensils with each other.

In the remaining break time, masks must be kept on and play with physical contact must be avoided. Parents and guardians and school professionals already guide students on the importance of respecting this care during these times.

Julia Ferreira is one of those people. She is the mother of 9-year-old João Pedro, who studies at Escola Municipal Anísio Teixeira, in Belo Horizonte.

“I tell João not to hug his friends, not to play tag or change toys. It’s difficult because his friends are the ones from school, but I explained that it’s still not possible to play like before”.

Carioca Ana Paula Carvalho, mother of Arthur, 7, and Miguel, 10, says she has the help of the private school where her children study to keep them safe while playing. “There, the time for games was adapted to the moment. Instead of playing tag, they play hopscotch, which doesn’t need contact”, he explains.

For her, this basic care gives more security to take her children to school when classes start. “When the time comes, I will vaccinate my children and they will be safe, but until then, I will do what I can to ensure their health and education,” he concludes.