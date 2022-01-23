Afraid of Faustão, Ratinho wants to put news on his program

Presenter of Programa do Ratinho in prime time of SBT, Carlos Massa is keeping an eye on Faustão’s performance in Band, which premiered last Monday (17). Silvio Santos’ broadcaster has already authorized the communicator to go out in search of new formats and frames. With the green light, the attraction’s team is preparing some news, still kept secret, for the 2022 season of the program. the already dehydrated Ibope of the SBT.

In recent years, Programa do Ratinho has lost more and more audience. Due to the melting of the indexes and the new program at the competitor, the owner of Rede Massa started to focus on international formats and on ordering original paintings. By having a profit sharing agreement with Silvio Santos, Ratinho can only raise enough money to keep his program on the air if the attraction is shown daily. The information was released by journalist Flávio Ricco, columnist for the R7 portal.

Mouse has faced its second worst ratings crisis in history. According to a survey released by journalist Kelly Miyashiro, from TV Notícias, the attraction has lost more than 40% of its audience in just three years. The program is in third place in the ranking of broadcasters in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and in the PNT (National Television Panel) since 2019.

In 2018, Programa do Ratinho had an annual average rating of 9.4 points in São Paulo, the highest audience since 2003. In 2019, the attraction dropped to 8.7 points. In 2020, the average was 6.2. In 2021, as of December 6, the SBT program was at 5.4 points, down 42.6% in just three years. In the same period and direct confrontation with Silvio Santos’ channel, Record secured 6.9 points in 2018, 6.7 in 2019, 6.8 in 2020 and 6.3 until December 6, 2021. Globo was 24 .7 points, 20.9, 20.4 and 20.9 average in the same years.

In the National Television Panel (PNT), which brings together the audience of the 15 main metropolitan regions of Brazil, Carlos Massa’s program had closed 2018 with an average of 8.0 points. In 2021, the average is 4.7 points, which represents 41.25% less audience. In 2001, the average for Programa do Ratinho was 13.8 in the national index. Compared to this year’s 4.7, that’s a 65% drop in 20 years. In São Paulo, the melt went from 16.1 to 5.4.

In 2007 and 2009, Programa do Ratinho was shown on the afternoon slot and also lost audience. According to Notícias da TV, the comedian reached fourth place in the ranking of stations in São Paulo and was even behind Band, with defeats from 4.6 to 6.0 in a year, and from 4.4 to 5, 7 on the other. In 2008, the two stations tied with 5.2 points in the time from 5:28 pm to 6:30 pm. Ratinho also went through a crisis between 2006 and 2013, but at the time it was five years in a row losing to Record in direct confrontation.