After criticism of the squad, Morínigo goes public and sends a message to Coritiba: “I don’t give anyone a gift”

Coritiba started the 2022 season on the right foot, as they beat Cianorte 1-0, this Saturday (22), at Couto Pereira, in a game valid for their debut in the Campeonato Paranaense. After an outbreak of Covid-19 hit the alviverde team during the pre-season, Gustavo Morínigo was forced to change the lineup. With the departure of goalkeeper Wilson, the fans clamored for the Paraguayan coach to use the Piá da Base Rafael William, however, Alex Muralha started playing in the first game of the State, resulting in criticism from the fans.

In a post-match press conference, Morínigo sent a message to Coritiba, guaranteeing that his choices in the lineup are based on the results presented in training: “I don’t give anyone opportunities, they are the ones who are selected, they are the protagonists. The idea is to give everyone a chance, as long as it doesn’t compromise our game. But I will not reveal who will have opportunities, it will have to be conquered”, said coach alviverde.

It is worth mentioning that the Paraguayan commander gave chances to several players who were revealed by the base categories of Coxa, such as striker Igor Paixão, author of the winning goal this Saturday (22). Before the start of the Campeonato Paranaense, the board of directors alviverde highlighted that the competition would be used as an opportunity for Piás do Couto, in addition to the players who did not have much space with Morínigo last season.

Coritiba’s coach also analyzed the first game in the 2022 season, highlighting that there are some points to be improved: “I think the team had a very tight first half. It was logical, even for the new players who are joining. Even so, we had several chances, we missed the last pass a lot. We improved a little in the second half, but it wasn’t a good game. However, it was a correct game for the whole team”, concluded Gustavo Morínigo.