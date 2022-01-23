After drinking, Rodrigo regrets flirting and kissing at a party · TV News

The moral hangover came with everything for Rodrigo Mussi this Sunday morning (23) at BBB 22. The participant drank too much during the party and regretted some attitudes. He was left with a heavy conscience for having flirted with Laís Caldas and having kissed Maria and Natália Deodato. The brother didn’t even remember that he had shot Jade Picon with an arrow.

Soon after the party, Rodrigo already began to show signs of regret. He left the party a little before the end and was called a “nerd” by Tiago Abravanel, who had noticed a certain atmosphere between the boy and Laís.

Anitta’s ex-crush also had a brief involvement with Maria and Natália. The mining girl approached him wanting a French kiss, but the brother refused. He gave in, however, to a triple kiss between the two sisters. Soon after, he was distressed by the thought that he might have hurt someone outside the house.

“I could have hurt someone. I just lost the person I’m in love with,” he said to Linn da Quebrada.

On Sunday morning, while waiting to take the X-ray, Rodrigo was informed that he had shot Jade Picon with an arrow. The arrow is an online resource of the brothers, which appears on the living room screen, so that they know the flirtations that are going on in the house.

“I’m going to talk to her. I didn’t even remember about this business,” said the paulista to Jessilane Alves. “I prefer Rodrigo drunk. He doesn’t keep his head closed all the time. He is lighter and freer”, commented the sister. “Bro from the sky. I shot the baby with an arrow”, said Rodrigo. He promised that at the next party he won’t drink anymore.

