After mocking an intimate video of Natália Deodato, Nego Di has his instagram account suspended

After the improper leak of an intimate video of Natália Deodato, participant of BBB 22, Nego Di, participant of the last edition of the reality, made a ‘joke’ with the situation and called the Minas Gerais ‘Dálmata’, because of her vitiligo. With the developments, Di was reported to the Public Ministry.

“What a velvety mouth, huh, brunette. Curiosities of the day: I didn’t know that Dalmatians liked chimarrão”, shot the stand-up comedian in the stories.

The complainant was Gabriel Monteiro. A councilor for the city of Rio de Janeiro, Gabriel also made a video commenting on the complaint and criticizing the attitude of Nego Di, defined by him as “enemy of grace, villain of humor and with the complete absence of God”.

The result of the complaint was the suspension of the comedian’s official instagram account. Nego Di used a reserve profile to comment on the case and countered Gabriel’s accusations, accusing him of transphobia.

In his reserve account, Nego Di made a video response, defending himself against the accusations made by Gabriel Monteiro and rebutting the politician, claiming that he has already committed transphobia. To illustrate, Di uses excerpts from a video of the councilor posted on his channel, where Monteiro insists on calling a trans woman ‘sir’. “You have male genitalia,” says Gabriel in the video.

“Is not transphobia a crime, Gabriel Monteiro? I would like to know from the councilor if he has already denounced Léo Lins, Dih Lopes, Murilo Couto, comedians who have offended someone. (…) I wanted to know what criteria he uses to identify a criminal comedian”, fired the comedian.