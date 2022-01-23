After refusing vaccine, actress Elizangela is rushed to hospital with covid

The actress Elizabeth was hospitalized with severe symptoms due to complications of COVID-19 this Thursday (20), in a hospital in the city of Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense.

According to information provided by G1, the artist, known for starring in TV Globo soap operas, is hospitalized at José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, where she quickly needed to be intubated.

Elizangela’s advice confirmed the information of the hospitalization and revealed that the famous did not take any dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. The artist, who is 67 years old, is one of the people who is radically against the immunizing.

A medical bulletin shared by the G1 on Friday (21) states that Elizangela is already stabilizing and recent tests show that the actress no longer has the virus in her body.

“I spoke to her daughter around 2 pm, who is closely monitoring the situation, and she gave me this information. She is still in the red room because her respiratory part is more sensitized because she has already had pulmonary emphysema, but her saturation is much better and stabilized”, said Lauro Santanna, Elizangela’s manager, to G1.

In a statement, the City of Guapimirim revealed that this would not be the first time that the actress seeks medical attention at the Municipal Hospital on account of Covid. In the last week she arrived at the unit feeling unwell, but was treated, medicated and then discharged.

Presenter asks fans to get vaccinated

Amid a new outbreak of COVID-19 across Brazil, several celebrities have tested positive for the virus. This week Ana Hickmann was diagnosed with the disease, but has only mild symptoms. The presenter of Hoje Em Dia asked fans to get the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, @alewin71 and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the vaccine, our symptoms are very mild and we are following isolation in our home. Take care, protect yourself and vaccinate! That made all the difference. Big kiss,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, several admirers of the couple sent messages wishing them well. “Jeez! Best dear friends! Take care! 😘❤️🙏🏼”, said journalist Rafael Pessina. “The days will go by fast! Take care, kiss. Already, they will be back, with faith in God. kisses“, reacted Renata Alves, a broadcaster colleague

