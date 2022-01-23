Against ‘obedience’ to PT, David Miranda leaves PSOL and goes to PDT

David Miranda, federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro (photo: Najara Arajo/Chamber of Deputies)

Federal deputy David Miranda (RJ) announced this Saturday (22/1) that he will leave the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) and join the Democratic Labor Party (PDT). The change will take place in March, when the season for changes of subtitles opens. David will leave the PSOL because he is worried about the direction of the party, especially because of his relations with the PT of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Despite this, he stated that he did not agree with recent votes by pedetistas in the National Congress – in the first round of the PEC dos Precatrios, for example, the party helped to approve the text.

“No political party is perfect, but the PSOL, in my view, runs the risk at this moment of sacrificing its essence to become a loyal arm of a party and ideology that it was created to oppose”, he said, in an indirect mention of Lula and the PT.

In the PSOL, the parliamentarian was one of the figures linked to the Socialist Left Movement (MES), one of the internal tendencies of the acronym. The federal deputy chose the PDT because of Leonel Brizola, a labor leader who would have turned 100 this Saturday if he were alive. He planned to act in favor of updating the “legacy of Brizola”.

“To renew and update this historical legacy in all its radicality and promote a synthesis between it and the current struggles that only a black man, from favelas, LGBT can represent, that I chose to go to the PDT”.

David Miranda took office in January 2019, after the resignation of Jean Wyllys – who also left the PSOL, but to join the PT. He claimed to be facing threats and left Brazil. The PDT, in turn, bets on Ciro Gomes in this year’s election. Yesterday, he was launched pre-candidate of the association’s president of the Republic.

The PSOL, curiously, was born out of a dissent from the PT. Now, however, it has signaled the possibility of supporting the former president against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Within the party, however, there are those who defend their own candidacy – Glauber Braga, another federal deputy from Rio, one of those voices.

“It is not time to obediently submit to the PT and cowardly accept that a return to the past is the best we can do for Brazil at this moment. It is time to have courage. And if Lula is elected, I believe that the articulation of It is an opposition to the government within the field of the left. The opposition of the democratic game and we cannot leave it to the right alone, at the risk of continuing to feed the same current polarization”, protested David Miranda.

The deputy’s husband is journalist Glenn Greenwald, one of the creators of “Vaza Jato”, a series of reports that revealed dialogues between former judge Sergio Moro, now a pre-candidate for the Plateau, and then-prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol. Both worked in Lava Jato, an operation that culminated in Lula’s arrest.