Against vaccine, Elizangela has controversial statements exposed on the internet

Elizabeth, at the age of 67, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital de Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, due to complications from the Covid-19. The news emerged last week and along with it the information that the actress was not vaccinated.

The web was scared by the famous decision and went out in search of her posts involving vaccination against Covid-19, finding some controversial opinions.

In December 2020, in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Elizangela shared an image of an arm being vaccinated with the following sentence: “Forced Penetration Without Consent… It’s Rape“. In the caption, the pearl: “My body my Rules“.

In March 2021, with a complete year of the health crisis and with the beginning of mass vaccination, the artist polemicized and criticized the security measures against Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro.

“Starting tomorrow, everything will be closed in Rio de Janeiro. Only the potholes in the streets will remain open“, he poked. In November of last year, another attack against science, this time with a declaration against João Doria, governor of São Paulo by the PSDB.

“General released, pandemic is a farce, Doria left it in the square. Let’s come dance, don’t stay at home anymore, hypocrisy packs“, he protested. Two months later, she was admitted to the hospital for sequelae of the disease that has killed more than 600,000 Brazilians.

Elizangela’s health is exposed

Lauro Santanna, the actress’s manager, spoke to G1 about the state of his client’s health and did not hide the situation:

“I spoke around 2 pm to her daughter, who is closely monitoring the situation, and she gave me this information. She is still in the red room because her respiratory part is more sensitized because she has already had pulmonary emphysema, but her saturation is much better and stabilized.“.

Guapimirim Prefecture revealed that she did not take any of the doses of any vaccine against the coronavirus. She also said that the actress had already gone to the hospital last week after feeling unwell.

