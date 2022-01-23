All about iPhone 12 Pro Max: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

Predecessor of the current iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is available in graphite, silver, gold and blue colors.

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen resolution: 2778 x 1284 pixels

Screen Panel: OLED

Main camera: triple, 12 MP + LiDAR sensor

Front camera: 12 MP

Operating system: iOS 14

Processor: A14 Bionic

RAM memory: 6 GB (estimated)

Storage: 128 / 256 / 512 GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery: 3,687 mAh (estimated)

Weight: 226 grams

Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm

Colors: graphite, silver, gold and blue

Release: November 2020

Launch price: from BRL 10,999

Current price: from BRL 8,800 (Amazon)

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display, a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels and a high density of 458 ppi. The panel technology is OLED, which may be lacking in relation to the Super AMOLED or Dynamic AMOLED displays of rival Samsung’s premium smartphones, which promise to deliver more contrast, speed and accuracy.

Another disadvantage of the high-end variant of the iPhone 12 is the display with a refresh rate of only 60 Hz. More modern smartphones – including the successor iPhone 13 Pro Max – have 120 Hz displays, which provide more fluid and natural graphics, especially by reducing motion lag in games.

Even so, the Apple phone won the title of best screen in the world by the specialized website DisplayMate in November 2020. According to the test, the device has good image contrast and intensity scale, good performance in visible screen resolution and 10% more energy efficient screen compared to iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The smartphone has the Ceramic Shield feature, which promises to be the most resistant glass on the market against drops and scratches. It also comes standard with IP68 certification against water and dust, which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees dives to depths of up to six meters for 30 minutes.

The design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a notch similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and a little wider than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The component has the function of housing the front camera, other biometric sensors by Face ID and the audio output. Rounded edges and shiny stainless steel finish stand out.

Its rear cameras are distributed in a square. Four colors were originally announced for the iPhone 12 Pro Max: graphite, silver, gold and light blue.

The triple photographic set of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is formed by a 12 MP main sensor (f/1.6), a 12 MP telephoto camera (f/2.2) and a 12 MP ultrawide camera (f/1.6), which promises to enlarge the amount of light captured. A great differential is the presence of the LiDAR scanner, which creates a depth map of the environment to optimize the photographic experience.

The device also has the TrueDepth sensor, which is the technology behind Face ID, Night Mode and optical image stabilization. According to the website DXO Mark, the smartphone stands out for its autofocus, in addition to having good color rendering and stable white balance.

However, it leaves something to be desired in some points such as limited dynamic range in photos, some noticeable noise, “ghosting” effects in photos, unnatural colors in HDR scenes, exposure instability and low light in videos. This made the phone lag behind phones like the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, despite receiving significant scores and praise.

The front camera is also 12 MP (f/2.2) and the device records in 4K (at up to 60 frames per second). Dolby Vision technology is also present to help improve the quality of recordings.

performance and storage

The iPhone 12 Pro Max debuts the A14 Bionic processor, the company’s first built with 5 nanometers. According to Apple, the chipset has 11.8 billion transistors and is capable of performing 11 trillion operations per second. This represents greater energy efficiency, that is, less battery consumption, and greater speed.

The smartphone comes with 6 processing cores, two of which are high performance, used in more demanding tasks, and four of lower performance, for less heavy activities. The company does not disclose the RAM memory, but external sources estimate it to be 6 GB.

Another important highlight is the support for several 5G internet bands, which means that the model is prepared for the future of telecommunications in Brazil. Operators have started to release technology coverage in the main capitals and the process should intensify in the coming months and years.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max can be found in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions. There is no possibility of expansion via memory card, which is customary in Apple devices.

Apple also does not disclose the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, it is estimated to be 3,687 mAh. This value may seem small compared to more modern Android phones, but the systems work very differently. The manufacturer promises two days of use and high-end performance, supporting 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of streaming and 80 hours of audio playback.

All iPhones released from 2020 onwards do not come with a charger in the box, but only the cable with USB-C and Lightning tips. Apple is in trouble with the Brazilian government because of this. The device supports wireless and fast charging, but accessories need to be purchased separately.

Another highlight is the MagSafe, a set of magnets present in the line’s devices that allow charging by magnetism. As the technology is Apple’s own, the idea is that users can invest in the wireless charger and also use it for other generations of cell phones, iPads, AirPods, among others. In addition, the system can be used to attach cases and other accessories.

System version and extra features

The Apple phone leaves the factory with iOS 14, but has access to iOS 15 through a free update. The new version of the system brings SharePlay, a kind of Netflix Party to watch videos from a distance with friends, more privacy functions and Focus Mode to define usage profiles on the iPhone.

The company usually offers updates for five years, which means 12 Pro Max owners must be guaranteed until 2025.

Among the extra specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are Face ID, a facial recognition system to unlock the device; eSIM compatibility; NFC technology for contactless payments; Bluetooth 5.0; and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

Important to remember that Apple also does not include more headphones in the box.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max arrived in the country in November 2020 at suggested prices of R$10,999 (128 GB), R$11,999 (512 GB) and R$13,999 (512 GB). Currently, Apple has removed the Pro and Pro Max models from its official store, but you can find it on Amazon for R$8,800 (128GB), R$10,329 (256GB) and R$14,000 (512GB).

