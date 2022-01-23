All Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With less than a week to go until one of the big highlights of the year, it’s only to be expected that the hype would get bigger and bigger. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a game that promises to revolutionize the franchise, breaking the standards already established over the years. The story takes place in Hisui, in the distant past, and our mission in this new adventure is to create the world’s first Pokédex. So, let’s take a peek at the little monsters that are already guaranteed to be present in Legends?

Kanto

Pikachu

Raichu

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Zubat

Golbat

paras

parasect

Psyduck

Golduck

Open it

Kadabra

Alakazam

machop

Machoke

Machamp

tentacool

tentacruel

Geodude

graveler

golem

Ponyta

rapidash

Magnemite

magneton

Onyx

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Mr. Mime

Electabuzz

Magmar

magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

vaporeon

jolteon

flareon

Snorlax

johto

Crobat

Pichu

togepi

togetic

sudowoodo

aipom

Yanma

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

misdreavus

gligar

Steelix

heracross

Teddiursa

ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

remoraid

octillery

mantine

blissey

Hoenn

wurmple

Silcoon

beautifly

shell

Dust

ralts

Kirlia

gardevoir

nosepass

roselia

chimecho

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

sealeo

Walrein

sinnoh

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

chimchar

monferno

hell

Piplup

mainplup

empoleon

starly

staravia

staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

luxury

luxray

budew

roserade

burmy

Wormadam

riot

combee

Vespiquen

pachirisu

Buizel

floatzel

shellos

gastrodon

ambipom

Drifloon

drift

buneary

Lopunny

mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Ching Ling

Stunky

Skuntank

bronzer

bronzong

goodly

happy

chatot

gible

cabinet

garchomp

munchlax

Riolu

lucario

hippopotas

hippowdon

skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

toxic

carnivine

finneon

Lumineon

mantyke

snow

abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

elective

Magmortar

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Gallade

Probopass

Froslass

arceus

Shaymin

hisui

rowlet

dartrix

decide

cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Hisuian Growlithe

rufflet

Hisuian Braviary

stantler

Wyrdeer

Basculin

Basculegion

scyther

kleavor

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuain Zoroark

Hisuian Voltorb

Ready to create the Pokédex?

Although some of the little monsters listed as being native to Hisui originate from other generations, it is very likely that they are influenced by elements of this region forgotten in time and undergo some kind of change, making them different from those we know. You already know which Pokémon will be on your team in this adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Review: Felipe Fina Franco