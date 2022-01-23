Alok is accused of plagiarizing 15 songs and may have to pay millions of dollars, reveals Billboard

The brothers of the duo Sevenn stated that they were “ghost producers” on several tracks by the artist.

the magazine website billboard, the largest and most respected music publication in the world, reported, in an article published this Friday (21), that the sibling duo known as Sevenn, Sean and Kevvin Brauer, accuses the DJ Alok of plagiarism. According to the two artists, there was a “commercially abusive and unilateral relationship” with the DJ.

The allegations of sevenn If true, they should have earned about $263,000 to date – $223,000 in publishing royalties and another $40,000 in producer fees, on Spotify alone. The estimate could rise to more than $1.3 million when royalties on other digital and radio services are factored in, not to mention global sales.

Also according to Billboard, when asked about the matter, the Hello sent an email refusing to respond to specific questions. However, it alleges that, “by creating a false narrative”, Kevin and Sean were “trying to present themselves as victims and litigate their disputes with Hello in the press as well as in the court of public opinion. THE Hello has no intention of taking the bait,” he said.

Among the tracks that would have had the contribution of the Brauer brothers, are “Fuego” and “Favela”, huge hits by the DJ. According to an estimate by Billboard, if the accusations are true, the duo could have to receive about US$ 263,000 in royalties and fees, which corresponds to almost R$ 1.5 million.

The DJ’s lawyer sent a note to the Leo Dias column in Metrópoles, contesting the brothers’ complaint and reinforcing that Hello already process the double.

“Note that brothers Kevin or Sean NEVER made any notice or sue Hello for the unfounded allegations they make in the matter, because they DO NOT HAVE ANY PROOF OF THE CLAIMS MADE, they only used a press vehicle that sensationally and without worrying about the truth, even without any proof, attack an artist whose image and reputation speak for yourself,” the note reads.