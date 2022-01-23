Alter do Chão: PF and Instituto Chico Mendes investigate change in the color of the Tapajós River | National Journal

The Federal Police and the Chico Mendes Institute began investigating the change in color of the Tapajós River, in a region known as the Amazonian Caribbean.

In the Tapajós National Forest, riverside people can no longer use water.

“It’s not normal, it tastes like clay”, says Luiz Paz, community leader.

On Wednesday, Jornal Nacional showed that the waters of the Tapajós River in Alter do Chão, a region known worldwide as the Amazonian Caribbean, have taken on a muddy color.

This situation mobilized environmental agencies. Scientists and residents suspect the activity of illegal mining, which is about 300 kilometers from the site. And they dump, per year, 7 million tons of tailings into the Tapajós River, according to the Federal police.

THE Instituto Chico Mendes is collecting water and sediment from the bottom of the river. The researchers want to know if what is arriving in the Alter do Chão region are heavy metals such as mercury.

The first section analyzed is between the municipalities of Itaituba and Santarém.

“We cannot identify whether it is really a natural phenomenon or driven by mining, an illegal mining activity. This still needs to be investigated. Through the subsequent analysis of this material, we begin to identify, comparing with data from previous years, if there are really structural changes in the physical, chemical and biological quality of the water”, highlights Maurício Santamaria – ICMBIO.

This week, the sight of a dredger going up the Tapajós River worried residents even more. The vessel used in mining was seized by the Brazilian Navy, because it was not authorized to sail.

“It’s a highly tourist region, so the color of the Tapajós River’s water is the scene of several natural beauties. Tourism activity for communities has been impacted, says Jackeline Spinola – ICMBIO.

Riverside populations are concerned. “Because in a while this may not exist anymore”, says one resident.

The Federal University of Western Pará has already identified that residents of Santarém have mercury levels in their blood above those recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The contamination would be happening through the consumption of the fish.

“Mercury contamination has been around for a long time, and this is more worrying because it causes problems, damages the population. Especially in health, because the population of the entire Tapajós River consumes fish”, says André Carlos Fernandes, priest and leader of the riverside people.