Amazon offers DualSense Midnight Black and Cosmic Red at a discount; Elden Ring and more offers

Amazon has some offers this Saturday (22) for PlayStation. Check below for suggestions with the DualSense Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors, some games and pre-orders.
DualSense and DualShock 4
BRL 299.90
in stock
13 new from BRL 299.90
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
BRL 379.90
R$ 469.90
in stock
8 new from BRL 379.90
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
BRL 386.99
R$ 499.90
in stock
8 new from BRL 404.99
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
Pre-Sales
BRL 233.92
R$ 279.90
in stock
1 new from BRL 259.90
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
BRL 290.30
R$ 349.90
in stock
1 new from BRL 290.30
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
Games
BRL 99.00
R$ 299.90
in stock
22 new from BRL 98.88
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
BRL 99.90
R$ 249.90
in stock
12 new from BRL 94.34
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping
BRL 99.99
R$ 279.90
in stock
9 new from BRL 99.99
as of 01/22/2022 14:31
free shipping