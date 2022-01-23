Americanas (AMER3) and JHSF (JHSF3) lead highs of the week

Market

In the week ended yesterday (21), the Ibovespa reserved some positive surprises for investors. One of them was the growth of the main retailers, which bled throughout 2021. As an example, the shares of Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4) walked together at the top of the index. Grupo Soma (SOMA3) also took advantage of the momentum.

In this way, the LAME4 bids farewell to Ibovespa in a positive tone, since Friday (21) was the last trading day for these shares on the stock exchange. As of Monday, they will transform into papers from the AMER3.

Speaking of mergers, Hapvida (HAPV3) continued its merger with NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), which encouraged the market.

Finally, JHSF (JHSF3) generated optimism by releasing its fourth quarter 2021 operational preview, which indicates a recovery in the shopping center sector.

Check out the five below. Ibovespa’s fastest-growing stockswhich rose 1.88% in the week and reached 108,941.68 thousand points.

Americanas (AMER3): up 15.37%

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): up 15.32%

JHSF (JHSF3): up 12.78%

Hapvida: (HAPV3) high of 12.71%

Soma Group (SOMA3): up 11.99%

Americanas soars on Ibovespa with merger between AMER3 and LAME4

At Lojas Americanas shares, until then under the tickers LAME3 and LAME4, will no longer be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange after the trading session on Friday (21). In its farewell week, it rose from R$5.68 to R$6.55. AMER3 shares, in turn, went from R$30.31 to R$34.97.

This happens because of a corporate reorganization of Americanas, which is already traded on the exchange under the ticker AMER3. As the transaction progresses, investors who hold LAME3 and LAME4 shares will be influenced by the unification of the companies’ shareholding base.

As of the trading session on Monday (24), whoever has ordinary (LAME3) or preferred (LAME4) shares will have them replaced, in the same proportion, by the new American stocksfrom ticker AMER3.

Whoever chooses to become a partner of Americanas will receive an amount of 0.188964 of AMER3 share for each common or preferred share of Lojas Americanas held by them, both LAME3 and LAME4.

In addition, the shares of Americanas and Marisa (AMAR3) lead the list of highs of the B3, on the afternoon of last Wednesday (19), reaching more than 10% and 5%, respectively. Since last year, the market has been waiting for an outcome to the negotiations for the purchase of Marisa by Americanas.

JHSF operational preview cheers up the market

After the disclosure of JHSF quarterly preview, analysts at XP Investimentos reiterated purchases for the company’s common shares, seeing a target price of BRL 9.7 per share. At JHSF shares jumped from R$4.85 to R$5.47.

According to XPthe company released resilient operating data in 4Q21driven by the Boa Vista Complex.

“Net sales reached R$ 340.2 million (+28.9% in the annual comparison and -10.1% in the quarterly comparison). The Estates project was the highlight, reaching R$212.9 million in 4Q21, totaling R$588.2 million in 2021. In addition, the Estate project represents 37% of total sales in 2021 and 63% of total sales in 4Q21 ”, says the brokerage report.

In addition, the broker signals that the mallswhich JHSF is a part of, had a consolidated increase in sales, with a 39% increase compared to 4Q19, pre-pandemic.

Merger between Hapvida and NotreDame is on the horizon

Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica inform, in a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the next steps to close the transaction. With that, the Hapvida shares went from R$10.31 to R$11.62.

The first phase comprises the incorporation of all theNotreDame Intermédica through the HapvidaCo with the issuance, to the shareholders of the first company, of 1 common share and 1 redeemable preferred share issued by Hapvida for each share of NotreDame incorporated.

The second stage concerns the rescue of HapvidaCo’s preferred shares, with the payment, for each 1 redeemable preferred share, of R$ 5.12601160179 (Cash Installment). The installment already considers the discount of Extraordinary Dividends declared by NotreDame in the total amount of BRL 1 billion (corresponding to the gross amount of BRL 1.613026961 per share), as well as the restatement by the variation of the CDI on the total amount of BRL 4 billion from March 29, 2021 to the present date.

There will also be the migration of NotreDame shareholders to Hapvida through the receipt of new common shares of the company, issued on the basis of the Exchange Ratio. This provides that, for each common share issued by NotreDame, the company’s shareholders will receive 5.2436 common shares of Hapvida.

Grupo Soma also stands out on the Ibovespa

Without specific news that caused its appreciation, the Soma Group shares followed the good moment of retail papers this week and went from R$ 11.09 to R$ 12.42.

In a report published this week, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) said that discretionary retailers (exposed to higher-income households) stand out in Q4 2021.

“Apparel/footwear retailers exposed to high-income households continue to be positive highlights. Arezzo (ARZZ3) should show 67% y/y growth in its revenue vs. 4Q20, and 131% vs. 4Q19 (including M&As), while Grupo Soma and Centauro, from Grupo SBF (SBFG3) are likely to see increases of 60% and 93% in their net revenue compared to 4Q19 (also including M&As).

C&A (C&AB3) revenue is expected to grow 9% compared to 4Q19, and Renner (LREN3) should end the quarter with sales up 23% compared to 4Q19, although with more margin pressure than in 3Q and 2Q19.

from Americans to Hapvida, these were the 5 companies that increased the most in the Ibovespa From this week.