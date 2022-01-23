Amid Ômicron, Queiroga says that the North region has more challenges than other parts of Brazil to deal with Covid-19

During an event in Manaus, Amazonas, the Minister of Health cited geographic difficulties and the lack of response capacity as the main problems for combating the disease in the region.

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 06/01/2021 Queiroga also defended that the population complete the vaccination schedule



During your participation in an event in the city of manaus, in Amazonas, this Saturday, 22, the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the North region presents more challenges than other regions in the fight against Covid-19. In his speech, the minister praised the beauties of the region, but stressed that the difficulties of access and the health system with less responsiveness make the situation in the area difficult. “The northern region deserves our special attention. In addition to being this wonderful region, with wonderful people, it is a continent region that has many challenges, remote areas, places that access is not so simple, it can only be by plane or boat. On the other hand, our health system here, despite having been strengthened, does not have the same response capacity as the southeastern states, the more developed states in Brazil. I need to ask for everyone’s collaboration so that you take those you know who haven’t taken the second dose to take. And those who did not take the booster dose, try to take it”, said Queiroga, defending the completion of the vaccination schedule.

At another point, Queiroga said that the government does not want to force anyone to take the vaccine, but rather convince the population that this is the best way to fight the coronavirus. “We don’t want to force people to get the vaccine, we want to convince people to get the vaccine. We don’t need so much tension, to discuss so many small and side disputes, when in fact we need to unite around a common goal, which is to end the pandemic “, said the minister. In addition, Queiroga said that immunizers prevent more aggressive forms of the disease, which will prevent a new growth in the number of deaths from Covid-19.