Anitta praises Pedro Scooby’s participation in BBB 22: ‘you will like this one until the end’ – Zoeira

The singer Anitta used her social networks to praise participation of her ex-boyfriend Pedro Scobby on Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​22. That’s because, after a fan joked that the artist has old affairs in almost every reality, she replied: “hahahaha true… But this one you will like until the end I’m almost sure”.

The statement was given after Scooby tearing praise to Anitta, defending that she is one of the greatest examples in the country. “How many musicians have you not seen there in the last 10 years appear and disappear?”, he asked the other participants of the house.

“She’s one of the greatest examples the country has ever had. It’s a real stop. The mine is there and she doesn’t stop for a second. The mine is a genius, that’s what she is.”

RELATIONSHIP

In 2019, Anitta and Pedro Scooby had a brief relationship, which was publicly revealed during a holiday trip to the Maldives in early June. However, after three months dating they chose to take a break.

According to an interview with the newspaper “O Dia”, the singer confirmed that she had away from the athlete, still sharing that they continued talking to each other every day. “We really don’t know if it’s something definitive. I’m not in good health and I asked you to recover on my own“, he said.