Anvisa directors are threatened after approval of Coronavac in children

Directors of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) were again the target of threats, after they approved, this Thursday (20), the use of the Coronavac vaccine in children and adolescents from 6 to 17 years of age.

The agency’s servers had already received threats when they approved in December the indication of Pfizer’s immunizing agent for the age group from 5 to 11 years. There were 169 threats received between December 17th and 28th. The case is investigated by the Federal Police.

In emails to which Record TV had access, a person writes that Anvisa is an agency “where professionalism and ethics gave way to greed and criminal attitudes that in a cruel and cowardly way are putting innocent lives in a big roulette wheel.” Russian (sic)”. In another passage, the sender says that he prays “to God in detriment to all who have caused pain and suffering to their neighbor (sic)”.

In another correspondence, the sender says that the body’s technicians must regret the decision “otherwise the price you will pay will be very high (sic)”. “Is greed speaking louder than common sense and love for the country?? (sic)”, asks the sender in the email addressed to the agency.

Coronavac approval

Approval for the use of Coronavac in the age group of 6 to 17 years was decided at a meeting of Anvisa’s technical staff last Thursday. The request from the Butantan Institute, which produces the vaccine in Brazil, called for use from the age of 3, but the regulatory agency limited the extension based on the preliminary results of the clinical studies presented to guide the authorization.

The decision was unanimous, taken by the collegiate board of the regulator, since the vaccine does not have a definitive record, and it is up to the directors to deliberate on the subject. Anvisa’s indication provides that the dose for children is the same as for adults: 600 SU of inactivated virus antigen in 0.5 ml. The interval between applications should be between two and four weeks.





The authorization comes just over a month after the second request, made on December 15, 2021 by the Butantan Institute. The first process was filed in July 2021 and, in August, the agency decided not to approve the extension of the vaccine’s use, considering that, at the time, there was not enough data to support the regulatory approval.