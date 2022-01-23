Anvisa directors receive threats after CoronaVac for children – Nacional

(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 09/14/2021)

In one of the messages that the mail had access, one person accuses the institution’s employees of putting “innocent lives on a big Russian roulette wheel”. The text, sent by a woman from the Fifth Board of Anvisa, also says that the agency’s employees will be victims of a “curse”.

“(…) the price to be paid will be terrible.

In another electronic letter, sent at 2 pm last Thursday (21/01), the sender accuses the agency’s employees of lack of “homeland love” and also says that “the price that the server will pay will be very high”. “For sure not to use this experiment on your children and grandchildren”.

In yet another email sent to Anvisa’s Second Board of Directors on January 18, at 11:40 am, another woman says that the place of employees in “Guantnamo is reserved for those who commit crimes against humanity” and threatens: “wait” .

The Guantánamo prison is a detention center for those accused of involvement in terrorism, administered by the United States and located in Cuba.

In a live on social media, on December 16, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), threatened to disclose the names of the technicians who approved the Pfizer covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who came to this conclusion or the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the name of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to the next. your son,” Bolsonaro said.