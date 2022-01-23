Arena Barueri is the target of graffiti after new nickname given to São Paulo; Look

The atmosphere of São Paulo was calm and without controversy until the term “trikas” took over social networks and generated an intense discussion among fans on social networks. Basically, the debate arose after the opposing position of the two main organized supporters of the club, Independente and Dragões da Real, to the use of the term.

The nickname “Trikas” started to be used by young people on social networks and was even used by São Paulo in the announcement of the hiring of midfielder Nikão. However, the measure generated indignation from more traditionalist sectors in the tricolor fans, including the organized ones.

In this way, the supporters Independente and Dragões da Real even made publications on their networks to explain their positioning, which was not well received by other fans of the Morumbi team.

“Torcida Independente respects all freedom of expression, cultural manifestations, lifestyles etc etc etc. But the chat is straight. Our institution has rules since 1972. It will be 50 years old, with a lot of tricolor roots. The voice from the stands. Just as institutions have rules of conduct and dress, so do we. It works like this for joining the Army, for many job openings, as determined by the corporations. You want to wear earrings, dye your hair, enlarge your ears, go easy, São Paulo football club belongs to everyone. It just won’t be an Independent, simple as that. And in the stands you won’t have this “trikas” fad. don’t try your luck”, says part of the excerpt from the note.

Rival fans also took the opportunity to take a wave. The Barueri Arena, stage of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup semifinal, on Saturday night (22), between Palmeiras and São Paulo, was spray-painted on all sides, with pink spray-painted phrases such as “It’s the Trikas” and “The baby is Trikas”. See below:

On social media, the nickname also resonates a lot. Some fans criticized the board for using the word because it was, in their view, negative treatment, while others were not bothered and joined in the fun.

And Trikas has no way lol pic.twitter.com/unxezsK22H — ???????????????????? (@1910LKR) January 22, 2022

If you’re past fifth grade and it bothers you to be called Trikas by rivals, grow up. Even because there is no way. It’s Trikas. “It’s Trikas!” There’s no way ???? (@_trikas) January 22, 2022

São Paulo noticed how every leftist acts, in the case of “Trikas”. They impose a concept. The crowd has to accept. If you object, they label you, mock you, scold you. Then, if they take a demoralizing response, they victimize themselves. After attacking. SPFC is not militancy! — Carlos Port (@CarlosPortSPFC) January 22, 2022

May Trikas do its part today and help keep one of the jokes in 2022 — Youtube: Dona Lucia’s Channel (@DonaLuciaHexa) January 22, 2022

the guy complains about “trikas” but he has the nickname “Baby”, that’s fuck https://t.co/GlSFktXuW4 — DUDA $SCCP (@dudssccp1) January 22, 2022

The young tricolors have more to say trikas, because in addition to being very cool (I swear I enjoyed it), it irritates the old tricolor. The guys are war old men, 20 years of course and haven’t learned until today that getting mad is worse? So don’t! IT’S TRIKAS, NO WAY! — Carter (@essediafoilouco) January 21, 2022

When a Spfc player scores 3 goals, it will be hat trikas! And there’s no way! — Ari Magatti Jr – VACCINE NOW ?? (@arimagatti) January 21, 2022

The funniest thing is seeing CHAOS because of a nickname.

It looks like SPFC changed its name in the registry office to TRIKAS FOOTBALL CLUBE — Dudu (@duduachar) January 21, 2022

“Save the #Trikas Paulista” “Trikas is my BERIGUIJONSON my buddy!” Lol pic.twitter.com/PQHYNg9qwn — William Porfirio (@Will_C_Porfirio) January 21, 2022

So the under-40 of São Paulo fans hates the term “trikas”, very good I will continue There’s no way, it’s trikas — Caio Gavassi #PHDemBBB (@gavassigavazza) January 20, 2022

Trikas is for Tricolor as preside is for president. It’s a very common abbreviation. I don’t understand the surprise. General uses makes millstone — caio (@nomorumbi1) January 21, 2022

