Armed, Tonico takes hostage and flees; know who · TV news

About to be arrested, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will pull out a revolver and point it at Pedro (Selton Mello) in the middle of an argument in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Cornered, the deputy will take Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) hostage in order to escape. He will only release Luísa’s son (Mariana Ximenes) when he is shot in the hand in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The corrupt politician currently keeps the heiress of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in private prison in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Mercedes, by the way, will be the only bargaining chip for bad character to get along – or, at least, not to mold behind bars.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero so far has not been in cane thanks to the privileged forum. He will even refuse to resign from his position in the Chamber so as not to lose his “breast”.

The tide, however, will turn against Tonico in the scenes that will be shown from the 31st . Celestina (Bel Kutner) will give Pedro the manuscripts of Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio), which she hid to preserve her husband’s honor and memory.

After all, the journalist makes a confession in the book that he was one of the villain’s accomplices and even knew details about the alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

To make matters worse, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will also meet Filinto (an undisclosed actor) and force him to confess that the crook paid him to kidnap the emperor during the Paraguayan War (1864-1970).

Confronted by the crimes, Tonico will pull out a pistol to put a tragic end to Pedro’s reign, but he would rather escape than be arrested as a regicide. He will then take Dominique hostage to escape the troops commanded by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), who will not lift a finger to protect his ally.

Luísa’s agony will come to an end after a long chase, in which the scoundrel will be wounded by being shot in the hand. Guilherme Cabral’s character will take advantage of the distraction to escape and run into his mother’s arms, with whom he will have already made peace.

