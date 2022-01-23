Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in serious car accident











©Instagram/Arnold Schwarzenegger





Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered a serious car accident, involving at least two other cars on Friday night (22/1) in Los Angeles, USA.

According to information from the website TMZ, the actor’s SUV flipped over another car, which was dragged and collided with a third vehicle. The driver of the first car hit was seriously injured, but photos taken at the crash site show that Schwarzenegger was not injured.

Witness accounts claim that the accident was like a “movie scene” and the actor’s vehicle, a GMC Yukon, climbed into the woman’s car.

Schwarzenegger’s car’s airbags were deployed. The driver suffered head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police reports indicate that Schwarzenegger made a left turn at a closed turn light on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, but he was not fined.

The accident happened about 2 km from the actor’s house. He is doing well but is “deeply concerned” about the injured driver and wants to see her in person, according to sources on the US website.