Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved in a serious car accident and a woman is injured

The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, was involved in a car accident, in Los Angeles, last Friday, the 21st. According to TMZ, the protagonist of the ‘Terminator’ franchise was in his car, a large SUV, flipped over another vehicle, leaving a woman with serious injuries. .

Witnesses to the accident told the US website that the accident was impressive. They describe that not even a movie scene could replicate it so haunting. Photos shared by onlookers show Schwarzenegger unharmed. The car’s airbags were deployed and the impact of the crash did not affect the actor. The accident happened about a mile from his home.

About the subject

The driver of the other car involved in the accident was not so lucky. After having his vehicle destroyed by Schwarzenegger’s SUV, witnesses said that the victim was bleeding profusely and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. TMZ also reported that the former California governor was “deeply concerned” about the woman and is considering going to the hospital to monitor her recovery closely.

Schwarzenegger, is world-renowned for the ‘Terminator’ film franchise, in addition to having been governor of the state of California and bodybuilder. He also starred in films like: ‘A Toy Hero’ and ‘A Cop in Kindergarten’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident, woman injured, TMZ reports https://t.co/VG7jp7XB9H pic.twitter.com/EF5eP2FUQI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 22, 2022

