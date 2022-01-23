Arthur Aguiar says that Maíra Cardi “released” woman in the relationship

Actor Arthur Aguiar decided to join BBB22 to try to “clean up the image”, worn out after several accusations of infidelity to his wife Maíra Cardi. In the early hours of Saturday (22/1), however, the brother said that the mother of his daughter had already allowed him to include other women in the couple’s relationship.

“What hurt her the most wasn’t the betrayal, it was the lack of loyalty. She always told me, from the beginning, ‘if one day you feel attracted to another woman, tell me, we can bring her into the relationship, have an experience’. She put herself in that place, and what hurt was that I was not loyal”, confessed Arthur in a conversation with Naiara Azevedo.

***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold recordPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Mayra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Mayra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Because of the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Mayra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Mayra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 On social media, Arthur continues to see the numbers increase. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the actor is one of the public’s biggest bets to participate in BBB22Playback / Instagram 0

In the conversation with the country girl, Arthur also stated that the desire for fatherhood came from him. “She didn’t want kids… I did. She had more because of me, if it wasn’t for me she wouldn’t have had it. She didn’t want a child anymore, she met me, we fell in love and she understood ‘this is the guy I want in my life, his dream is to be a father, so I have two options: either I break up with him now or I go give him a son’, she decided to have a daughter. It changes a whole woman’s life, which she didn’t want at first and I did. I went to live a life without being with her”, he added.



